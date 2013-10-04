Video: Eric Clapton Rehearses "Nobody Knows You When You're Down and Out" for 1992 'Unplugged' Special

Eric Clapton was already a master of the electric guitar in January 1992 when he traded his signature Fender Strat for a Martin acoustic to record his hugely successful Unplugged album.

The live album captured the guitarist, backed by a small band, performing acoustic versions of his own songs and some blues standards.

Released later that year, the album sold more than 19 million copies and earned six Grammy awards, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

Reprise Records will release a new 2CD/DVD collection that includes a remastered version of the original album plus six unreleased outtakes on two CDs. The DVD features a restored version of the concert, as well as more than an hour of previously unseen footage from the rehearsal.

Speaking of which, be sure to check out the video below, which shows Clapton rehearsing while the MTV cameras rolled. The result is this stellar version of "Nobody Knows You When You're Down and Out."

Unplugged: Expanded and Remastered will be released October 15. Check out the entire track listing below the video.

CD & DVD Track Listing

01. “Signe”

02. “Before You Accuse Me”

03. "Hey Hey”

04. "Tears In Heaven”

05. "Lonely Stranger”

06. "Nobody Knows You When You’re Down And Out”

07. "Layla”

08. "Running On Faith”

09. "Walkin’ Blues”

10. "Alberta”

11. "San Francisco Bay Blues”

12. "Malted Milk”

13. "Old Love”

14. "Rollin’ & Tumblin’”

CD Disc Two – Outtakes & Alternates (All Tracks Previously Unreleased)

01. "Circus”

02. "My Father’s Eyes” (Take 1)

03. "Running On Faith” (Take 1)

04. "Walkin’ Blues” (Take 1)

05. "My Father’s Eyes” (Take 2)

06. "Worried Life Blues”

DVD Rehearsal Track List

01. "Signe”

02. "Before You Accuse Me”

03. "Hey Hey”

04. "Tears In Heaven”

05. "Circus”

06. "Lonely Stranger”

07. "Nobody Knows You When You’re Down And Out”

08. "Layla”

09. "My Father’s Eyes”

10. "Running On Faith”

11. "Walkin’ Blues”

12. "Alberta”

13. "San Francisco Bay Blues”

14. "Malted Milk”