BackStory Events and Guitar World Present an Evening of Music and Conversation with Chris Robinson

BackStory Events and Guitar World have joined together to present an intimate evening of music and conversation with Chris Robinson May 16 at The Cutting Room in New York City.

Attendees will have the unique opportunity to be part of the studio audience as Robinson discusses his upcoming album with the Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Barefoot in the Head, his career with the Black Crowes and other insights.

The evening will include a long-form interview, opportunity for audience questions, plus a brief performance.

Robinson will be interviewed by New York Times best-selling author and journalist Alan Paul. The event is part of the BackStory Events online series and will be live streamed by Guitar World.

The Chris Robinson Brotherhood will release their new studio album, Barefoot in the Head, July 21 via Robinson’s own Silver Arrow Records. It’s the band’s third collection of new material in just two years—following 2016’s respective LP and EP release, Anyway You Love We Know How You Feel and If You Lived Here, You’d Be Home By Now. To go along with the studio work, Robinson and company have just dropped Betty’s Blends, Vol. 3, a 3-LP set of live performances produced by legendary recording engineer and Grateful Dead archivist, Betty Cantor-Jackson.

In addition to the heavy release schedule, the CRB are in the middle of their third year in a row performing over 150 shows, highlighting the fact that Robinson—one of the most revered recording artists of his generation—shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. If anything, he's more prolific than at any other point in his long and storied career.

