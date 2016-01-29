Ernie Ball and Dream Theater's John Petrucci Announce Match the Master Contest

Ernie Ball and Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci have teamed up to present Match the Master, a new interactive online competition that puts guitar players skills to the test and offers a high-stakes prize.

Match the Master gives guitar player across the United States a chance to win a private master class with Petrucci himself and a VIP trip to see Dream Theater live. Plus, they’ll take home new John Petrucci signature instruments including his Ernie Ball Music Man Majesty guitar, and gear from Sterling by Music Man, Dunlop, TC Electronic, DiMarzio, Mesa-Boogie, Fractal Audio Systems and more.

Starting January 29, unsigned guitarists can visit music-man.com/matchthemaster to study exclusive videos of John Petrucci performing 10 signature riffs from the new Dream Theater album, The Astonishing. Contestants can then upload a video submission of their best solo impression.

Each week over a two-month period, one winner will be chosen to receive a weekly prize pack. At the end of the contest, one grand-prize winner will be selected to win the ultimate John Petrucci experience.

Weekly Winners will receive:

• Sterling By Music Man: JP60 JP SBMM Guitar (Approximate Retail Value [ARV]: $649)

• Dunlop: JP95 JP Signature Cry Baby Pedal, 427PJP Players Pack of JP Jazz III Guitar Picks (ARV: $205.62)

• DiMarzio: Two (2) John Petrucci Signature Pickups, One (1) John Petrucci Signature Strap (ARV: $195)

• TC Electronic: Dreamscape Pedal JP Signature Dreamscape Guitar Effects Pedal (ARV: $152.10)

• Fractal: T-Shirt. Winner picks the size (ARV: $19.95)

• Mesa/Boogie: Grid Slammer Pedal Grid Slammer Overdrive Pedal (ARV: $179)

• Ernie Ball Gift Pack (ARV: $123.25)

Total ARV of each Weekly Prize is $1,524.

Grand Prize Winner will receive:

• A trip for two (2) to see Dream Theater live (includes flight, hotel, and ground transportation to see Dream Theater in concert) (ARV: $2,500)

• A Private Master Class with John Petrucci

• Ernie Ball Music Man: John Petrucci Majesty Guitar (ARV: $2,650)

• Fractal: AX8 Guitar Effects Pedal System (ARV: $1,399)

• Mesa/Boogie: Mark V guitar head + 4 x 12" cabinet (ARV: $3,249)

• Ernie Ball: One (1) Year supply of Ernie Ball strings (24 sets) (ARV: $250)

• TC Electronic: Signed Triple Delay Pedal (signed by Dream Theater) (ARV: $299)

• DiMarzio: Two (2) custom John Petrucci pickup covers (ARV: $398)

Total ARV of the Grand Prize is $10,745.

“As a guitar player, you never stop learning, never stop honing your skills,” Petrucci says. “Even now, I’m still pushing myself to improve, and feel passionate about encouraging others to do the same.

“This program celebrates the hard work musicians put in to following their passion. I’m grateful that as part of the Ernie Ball family, I’m able to connect with my fans in such a meaningful way and hopefully inspire guitar players to up their game!”

“Over the course of the past 15 years the Ball family and John Petrucci have celebrated a partnership that has resulted in some of the best-selling, most forward-thinking guitar designs in the world, as part of the Ernie Ball Music Man JP signature line,” says Ernie Ball CEO Sterling Ball. “His success as a guitarist, songwriter and instrument designer are the truest testament to his stature as one of the most influential guitar players of our time. It’s incredible that John prioritizes programs such as Match the Master that are designed to inspire and encourage young players to push the boundaries of guitar playing. We need guitar heroes. I’m honored John calls Ernie Ball home and am committed to developing opportunities for guitar players across world.”

Get started on your Match the Master entry today. Visit music-man.com/matchthemaster now for your chance to win.