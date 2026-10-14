“When the Falcons asked me to suggest songs that would bring some serious energy to the stadium, there was one band that instantly came to mind”: Tetrarch's Diamond Rowe delivers searing performance of a Metallica classic at NFL game

Diamond Rowe, of Tetrarch fame, graced this past Sunday’s (October 11) Atlanta Falcons vs. Baltimore Ravens NFL game with her guitar chops with her own rendition of the Metallica classic Enter Sandman.

The performance was even more special because the game was held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, where Rowe was born and raised.

“WE DID IT. We brought heavy music to NFL Sunday Night Football,” Rowe wrote on social media, alongside a snippet of her performance – and what she deems as a career high.

Latest Videos From Guitar World Watch full video here:

“What an awesome experience. I’ve dedicated my entire life to this instrument. Countless hours practicing, years of grinding, taking risks, making sacrifices, and chasing a dream that many (most I can still call by name) told us was impossible. But we continue to shatter those glass ceilings, and moments like this remind me exactly why I’ve never once thought about quitting.

“When the Falcons came to me and asked me to suggest some songs that would be recognizable and bring some serious energy to the stadium, there was one band that instantly came to mind… Metallica.”

Rowe goes on to say that she chose a Metallica track simply because it was the band that made her “fall in love” with heavy music, as well as inspire her to pick up the instrument. Therefore, having the unique opportunity to “pay homage to who I consider the greatest band of all time” in a stadium was “an absolute honor.”

“I couldn’t be more proud to represent heavy music on a stage like this, in front of 70,000 strong. If there’s one thing I’ve learned throughout this journey, it’s that you should always bet on yourself… We can officially check the NFL off the bucket list, y'all! Now somebody tell the boys in Metallica!”

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rowe wielded her signature guitar – the Pro Series Signature Diamond Rowe DR12MG EVTN6 – which she released alongside Jackson two years ago.

The release made Rowe the first Black woman in heavy music to have her own signature model – a moment that continued to mark and celebrate Rowe’s ascension to the upper echelons of metal.