Sometime around 1980, Randy Rhoads boarded a Concorde flight from England to New York. The guitarist, then recording with Ozzy Osbourne, was so impressed with the supersonic aircraft that it inspired a guitar unlike anything he'd played before. “He drew a little picture of the guitar inspired by that flight,” recalls his sister, Kathy Rhoads D’Argenzio. “And that's where it all started.”

Rhoads worked on the idea with Charvel builder Grover Jackson, who – with the assistance of Mike Shannon and Tim Wilson – steadily brought the vision to life as the Concorde. It became the first guitar to carry the Jackson name on its headstock. That model was followed by the sharper, more aggressive Rhoads design that became a metal icon in its own right.

Now Jackson's limited edition Legend Series revisits four instruments associated with pillars of the brand: Rhoads, Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian, and ex Megadeth members Marty Friedman and David Ellefson.

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Taking the high Rhoads

On Manhattan’s 48th Street in the early 1980s – having spent years modifying Stratocasters with humbuckers to get the heavier sound he was after – Ian spotted a Jackson Rhoads on the wall at Sam Ash. “I plugged it into a JCM800 half stack, and it sounded incredible,” he recalls. “It was just amazing, and it felt amazing.”

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Hearing the sound he’d been searching for, right out of the box, Ian ordered one and paid it off over 10 months. He took delivery in 1983, ahead of Anthrax's debut album Fistful of Metal. “It was my main guitar on all those records from Fistful through Persistence of Time,” he says. “It had everything to do with my tone, my identity – all of it.”

Known to fans as the ‘NOT Rhoads’, due to its distinctive sticker, Ian eventually retired it rather than risk losing it to the rigors of touring.

Jackson Legend RR22 Scott Ian (Image credit: Jackson Guitars)

For the new Legend Series RR22, Jackson carefully captured the look, feel and character of Ian's original Rhoads. He says they “examined it, photographed it, X-rayed it,” and he loved the first prototype enough to take it onstage long before the model’s launch date. “I immediately started playing it live,” he says. “I don't think I was supposed to – it was supposed to be a secret.”

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Diehard fans noticed the changed lettering on its body. “I thought it was cool that people were talking about it and wondering what was going on with it,” he says. The approval process was unusually quick: “They sent me one prototype and I was happy with it.”

Jackson also made him a separate custom-shop model, built by Mike Shannon, who also built Ian's original Rhoads in 1983. With Ian's initials replacing some of the earlier original graphics, he put the guitar through a familiar test.

“I plugged it into my original 2203 Marshall with a TC Electronic Booster + Line Driver in front of it,” he says, “and it sounded exactly how it was supposed to sound.”

Scott Ian onstage with a later Jackson ‘NOT’ Kelly build in 1989 (Image credit: Rowen Lawrence / WireImage / Getty Images)

Ian ranks the Rhoads alongside the Stratocaster, Les Paul, Flying V and Explorer as an iconic guitar shape, and adds that the connection with Shannon wasn’t lost on him. “To come full circle and have Mike build this new one as well made the experience especially meaningful.”

Taking things to extremities

While living in Hawaii in the early ‘80s, Friedman was drawn to the radical, Explorer-inspired Jackson Kelly. “Shape was the most important thing to me. I’m not gonna lie,” he says. “I wanted to be as extreme as possible.” The $1,300 price was daunting for a struggling teenager. “I have no idea how I got that money. It must have taken forever!”

(Image credit: Lisa Lake / Getty Images)

Hardship eventually forced him to sell it to one of his guitar students for about $600. After landing the Megadeth gig, he wanted it back – but the student had grown pretty attached to it, especially since it had boosted his reputation.

“His band members suddenly respected him so much more!” The student reluctantly agreed to sell it back. Friedman paid him well and sent him another guitar to soften the blow.

He says the Kelly’s sculpted bevels and streamlined headstock make it look like a “hot rod.” Its combination of attitude and practical design is exactly what he wanted his signature model to preserve. “You could drop this thing out of an airplane,” Friedman says. “It’s like a workman’s tool.”

Dave Mustaine and Marty Friedman (with his Jackson Kelly) performing live on stage in 1990 (Image credit: Mick Hutson / Redferns / Getty Images)

When Jackson proposed a signature Kelly, his instructions were simple: move the volume knob away from his aggressive picking hand. “I’m flailing my hands all over the place,” he explains. “I don’t want to be stuck in a bunch of knobs and switches.” He simply wanted the Kelly he already trusted, without controls interfering with his playing.

The Legend Series KE-1 honors that stripped-down design with one Seymour Duncan JB humbucker, a Kahler fixed bridge and the familiar white “1” graphic. The instrument’s appeal remains how little gets between Freidman’s hands and the music.

The Jackson Legend Series (L-R: David Ellefson CB V Concert Bass, Randy Rhoads CD1, Marty Friedman Kelly KE-1 and Scott Ian Rhoads RR22) (Image credit: Jackson Guitars)

Making a five-string bass

Ellefson first encountered Jackson during Judas Priest’s Turbo tour, when Dokken’s Jeff Pilson played a purple bass through a wall of Ampeg amplifiers. The following day, Ellefson visited Guitar Center on Sunset Boulevard and plugged one in. “In that moment, the new David Ellefson was formed,” he recalls.

His first custom silver Jackson followed around 1987. The next challenge came up while recording Megadeth’s Rust in Peace – for Hangar 18 he needed to play notes below his four-string’s normal range.

He tuned his bass down for the recording, but later approached Jackson about making a five-string he could take on tour without sacrificing his sound.

David Ellefson performing with his silver Jackson bass in 1987 (Image credit: Paul Natkin / WireImage / Getty Images)

Components for a five-string heavy metal bass were hard to find back then. “We were inventing a bass,” he says. “We were taking anything we could from the wood shop and throwing it on here, going, ‘Let's hope this works.’” That experiment led to later signature designs, including a five-string marking the 20th anniversary of Rust in Peace in 2010.

The new Korean-built Legend Series CB V revisits that instrument, with EMG electronics and a HiMass bridge. “My instrument is very lightweight,” Ellefson says. “The tone control is great and I love the sound.” Its active EMG BQS system offers more tonal control than he typically uses. He also appreciates its unobtrusive controls.

When Jackson sends me a sample, it’s done. I don’t have to go back and change anything David Ellefson

“Usually, when Jackson sends me a sample, it’s done,” he says. “I don’t have to go back and change anything.” On the latest bass, he asked for only an on-off switch, but Jackson argued that players would want more flexibility. He agreed to retain the BQS controls.

“You don’t have to be a heavy metal bass player to play my bass,” he argues. “It’s very well rounded for anybody of any musical style.” He adds of Jackson guitars in general: “You can pick one up, plug it in and get right down to business.”

The birth of a legend

For D’Argenzio, the Legend Series CD1 is a connection to her brother. She still vividly recalls Randy’s enthusiasm after a visit to Grover Jackson’s workshop. “Randy wanted him to tweak his guitar a little bit. While he was standing there, Grover went back on his machinery,” explains Kathy.

“Randy was so excited to tell my husband [a lifelong wood worker], ‘Oh my gosh – it’s just like your shop in the back. They were fixing it on the bandsaw to make it just how I wanted.’ You know, that shark fin.”

Jackson Legend CD1 Randy Rhoads (Image credit: Jackson Guitars)

Years later, Shannon and fellow Jackson representatives visited the Rhoads family’s North Hollywood music school to examine the originals. “They meticulously measured every detail of those two guitars.” D’Argenzio recalls.

The new CD1 brings back the white finish, black stripes, gold hardware, Seymour Duncan humbuckers and vintage-style tremolo. She’s grateful they can share this part of the late guitarist’s history. “We’re really honored,” she says. “I know Randy would be very proud too.”

I think Randy would be shocked to see how relevant he still is Kathy Rhoads D’Argenzio

D’Argenzio asks the others if they ever saw him play live. Friedman and Ian did; and Friedman remembers Rhoads commanding the stage. “I love Ozzy and I’m the biggest Black Sabbath fan on Earth,” he explains. “But that was the Randy Rhoads show. Every single eye was on him – mine included. There’s the legend, Ozzy, standing next to him, but I’m not watching the legend. I’m watching this new guy on guitar.”

Ian recalls the shock of Rhoads’ tone, riffs and solos on Blizzard of Ozz. Ellefson remembers being inspired by Rhoads’ desire to continue studying music while touring internationally. “He proclaimed that he was still such a student, even though he was so good. I think that probably impacted everybody of our generation.”

Detail of Jackson Legend CD1 Randy Rhoads (Image credit: Jackson Guitars)

D’Argenzio remembers her brother as one who cared far more about the music than the fame that came with it. Away from the spotlight, he was quiet and unassuming – but put a guitar in his hands and everything changed. “He was such a kind, gentle, humble soul. But when he got on that stage, he was a beast.”

More than four decades on, she still gets a kick out of seeing young guitarists discovering her brother's music. “I think he’d be shocked to see how relevant he still is,” she says.

And perhaps that's what makes the new Legend Series so special. These aren’t just recreations of guitars from another era – they're instruments with stories behind them, presenting the chance for another generation to make a few of their own.