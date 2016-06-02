Echopark Guitars Introduces El Monte Jr.

(Image credit: Echopark Guitars)

Echopark Guitars has announced its new El Monte Jr. model.

El Monte is the place where the San Gabriel mountains met the Industrial Revolution in 1912. It was the home to farming and barrio life, the birthplace of some of the world’s early pioneers of the modern "Spanish electric."

This new "slab style" alder wood bruiser harkens back to a time when you could just strap in and get down to business—no filters and no limits.

It feaures 100 percent nitro lacquer, an alder body and a single Echopark Tele-Tron "split-ready" humbucker pickup.

Specs:

Available in White, Desert Sand and Black

1 piece slab solid Alder body

Eastern 'Rock Maple’ neck

1 piece 'Rock Maple,’ maple or rosewood board

8550 medium frets

Standard 'slim' 59 C profile

Single Echopark/Arcane Inc. 'Tele-Tron' humbucker w/ 5 conductor

Half T- vintage style bridge w/ brass intonating brass saddles

Through body stringing

No guard

Single Vol/Tone

Hand cut Bone Nut.

Kluson USA nickel tuners CTS 250k pots

.033uf PIO cap

Thin 100 percent Nitro finish G&G USA hard shell case.

For more information, visit echoparkguitars.com.