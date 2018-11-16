ESP Introduces New James Hetfield LTD Snakebyte SE Baritone Guitar

ESP has announced the LTD Snakebyte SE Baritone, a collaboration with Metallica frontman James Hetfield. The limited-edition model—500 examples in total—is a replica of the guitar Hetfield is using on Metallica’s current WorldWired Tour.

The guitar boasts set-neck construction with a 27-inch scale, and is tuned B E A D F# B, allowing for an extended lower range than a standard-scale model. A mahogany body is paired with a highly-figured, and quite striking, quilted maple top and See Thru Purple Sunburst finish.

Other features include a thin, U-shaped 3-piece mahogany neck with Macassar ebony fingerboard; LTD locking tuners; TonePros locking TOM bridge and tailpiece; and James Hetfield’s signature EMG JH "Het" Set active pickups.

The Snakebyte SE Baritone is being offered for $1,399 and comes with a hardshell ESP case and a Certificate of Authenticity.

For more information, visit ESPguitars.com.