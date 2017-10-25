EVH Announces New 5150III 50W EL34 Head & Cab

EVH has announced the release of the new 5150III 50W EL34 head and 5150III EL34 212ST cabinet.

Fans of the 5150III 100W EL34 head now have a more portable and affordable option with the same looks and ferocious EL34 tone, along with new independent volume and gain control for all three channels.

The EL34 power tubes deliver signature harmonic overtones, with more dynamic compression and saturation that evoke a more modern “British” sound, all with the sustain and versatility expected from EVH 5150III amps.

Channel one boasts a more sparkling and compressed clean tone, while channels two and three possess a slightly darker and compressed tone with even more saturation than before. Channels one and two each have dual concentric gain/volume controls with shared EQ (low, mid, high), while channel 3 has an independent EQ.

Other features include a rear-panel resonance control that tailors low-frequency response for all channels and a global presence control. Wrapped in an elegant gold and black EVH motif, the EL34 50-watt head also is equipped with an effects loop, headphone jack, pre-amp out and midi-in.

This 50-watt, 16 ohm straight-front 212 cabinet features rock solid birch construction, Signature Celestion G12H Anniversary Series speakers, EVH casters, head-mounting mechanism and tilt-back legs.

The MSRP for the 5150III 100W EL34 head is $1,517.23.

For more information, visit evhgear.com.