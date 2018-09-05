Take a Look at Fender's Three New Effects Pedals

(Image credit: Fender)

Back at the winter NAMM Show in January, Fender made waves when it announced a large line of effects pedals. Now, the company has expanded on its well-received line of effects, with its new Engager Boost, The Pelt and Full Moon Distortion pedals.

Fender Engager Boost (Image credit: Fender)

Engager Boost ($89.99)

From the company: The Fender Engager Boost provides players with more volume (20 decibels of boost) for fatter tone, making it the ideal clean boost pedal. The adjustable, onboard 3-band EQ shapes tone to cut through a mix, while the Frequency switch lets players select the middle frequency range, ideal for shaping tone precisely. The Engager Boost features a FET input buffer and is also perfect for boosting a signal into a tube amplifier’s preamp. True and buffered bypass modes ensure this pedal plays nicely in any setting.

Fender The Pelt Fuzz (Image credit: Fender)

The Pelt Fuzz ($129.99)

All the familiar controls are there: Level, Fuzz and Tone, along with a Bloom control to shape the contours of a player’s sound. The Mid switch lets players boost or cut the midrange for even more voicing options, while the Thick switch adds some girth. With the ability to be placed anywhere on the signal chain, this silicon-based stompbox provides added tonal flexibility.

Fender Full Moon Distortion (Image credit: Fender)

Full Moon Distortion ($149.99)

Packed with brutal, high-gain tone, three-band EQ, a high-treble filter and sound-shaping options galore, the Full Moon Distortion pedal has everything you need to unleash sonic mayhem. Both symmetrical and asymmetrical clipping modes are lurking under the Texture switch, while the Bite switch shifts the upper mid-range and harmonics to bring out pick attack, letting players cut and chug through the mix with ease. Also included is a separate footswitch boost.

Fender’s new effect pedals are available today, September 5, 2018.