Floyd Rose Releases FRX Surface-Mounting Tremolo System for Gibson Guitars — Video

Floyd Rose Marketing has announced the release of the innovative retrofitting surface-mount tremolo system for Gibson-style guitars.

The FRX will retrofit all tune-o-matic and stopbar tailpiece systems with a locking nut/truss rod cover hybrid that will mount behind your guitar's existing nut, which only requires two small wood screws to be installed. This is the only modification that has to be made. There is no routing required whatsoever.

“We are truly excited to finally make the FRX system a reality and available to guitar enthusiasts worldwide,” said Andy Papiccio, president of AP International. “The beauty of the Floyd Rose FRX tremolo system is that it’s easy to install. No modifications to the body of the guitar are needed; it's a complete retrofit."

This is a historic moment for Floyd Rose, pioneers of the world’s premier double-locking tremolo system, 35 years after the invention of the industry-standard Original Tremolo System.

See Floyd Rose at Winter NAMM 2015 in booth 4860 in Hall C.

For more information, visit floydrose.com.