Watch Tim Pierce Profile His Amplifiers Using the Kemper Profiler

In this clip from our friends at Kemper, guitarist Tim Pierce profiles his awesome collection of amps using the Kemper Profiler.

“A few weeks back, my German friend Uwe Bossert was in LA on business and asked me if I would like to profile my amps,” Pierce says. “I said yes, because I'm long overdue, and I knew he was going to make it very easy and great.”

You can check out the result below.

With the Kemper Profiler, players are able to extract the exact tone and feel from any amp in their collection. A profile doesn't only capture the amp itself, but every aspect of the cabinet and microphone configuration as well. The Profiler also ships with hundreds of amps and rigs already installed.

Check out the video right here, and for more on Kemper, visit kemper-amps.com.