Mick Jagger is better known for his dance moves and swaggering lyrics as the Rolling Stones frontman, but he’s a solid guitar player, too – and he once a guitar lick so good that Keith Richards didn’t need to change anything.

As reported, the general methodology of the esteemed Jagger-Richards songwriting partnership often sees the singer lay down the foundation of a song, before Richards then comes in, and turns placeholder licks into blues-rock gold. From there, they’re usually onto a winner.

But one of Rolling Stones’ most enduring hits didn’t work that way. Jaggers licks were on the money. Richards couldn’t come up with anything better.

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“I would always hope that Keith will get a better lick than I've come up with,” Jagger tells Rick Beato of the pair’s songwriting process. That’s perfectly understandable, given what Richards can do on a guitar.

A typical example of this process working wonders, Jagger says, would be Mr. Charm, from their latest album, Foreign Tongues.

“I had a lick for it,” Jagger explains. “I actually play on the record, but you can't really hear it. Keith came up with a much better lick for the verse than I had. I hadn't really even thought of the lick – I'm just thinking about what I'm rapping on the verse.”

The licks, he adds, are never too deeply entrenched in his thoughts. And why would they be, when he has Keef’s firepower to fall back on?

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“I know that Keith's going to come up with something in there, and he did,” Jagger relays. “And it really improves the song and really improves the groove and everything.”

But in the case of Brown Sugar, the band’s self-proclaimed “riff master” – as per his 2010 memoir, Life – was left tipping his hat to Jagger.

“Keith just played exactly what I played on the original when I originally wrote it,” Jagger confirms.

Back in the summer, Jagger had said that the band’s two main guitarists, Richards and Ronnie Wood, aren’t typically too fond of him grabbing a guitar during the songwriting process. But he feels there’s value in having an extra cook in the guitar-centric kitchen.

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“I write different kinds of songs to Keith,” he notes, turning to Mr. Charm again as his case in point. “It sounds like the wrong way round, but I write a lot of the more punky rock songs. Sometimes I’m hearing something that they’re not doing. They’re doing great things, but I still want that original thing on it, you know?”

Sadly, the Stones, who are leading the way for guitar music nominations at the 2027 Grammys, aren’t expected to tour in support of Foreign Tongues. Wood has cited a “weary” Richards for their on stage inactivity.

Meanwhile, Richards has revealed his dismay hearing (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction on the radio for the first time, because he never wanted anyone to hear his now-iconic guitar riff. The riff master doesn’t always get it right.