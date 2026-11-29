Sometimes, figuring out songs/riffs by ear is not an option. Maybe you are still developing that skill, or perhaps you're on a time limit and need a quick and easy way to add to the repertoire. This is where a tab book like this Led Zeppelin example on offer at Sweetwater can come in handy.

For guitar players, Led Zeppelin's back catalogue is a smorgasbord of fun riffs — Kashmir, Whole Lotta Love, Stairway (but not in a guitar shop), to name but a few of a sizeable collection of timeless classics.

Save 20% Alfred Led Zeppelin: The Complete Studio Recordings Tab Book: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Sweetwater Tab books are a great resource for quickly figuring out some new songs, and Led Zeppelin is a band with a back catalogue of classic riffs that every guitar player should know. This tab book transcribes every one of Led Zeppelin's studio recordings in one place and is currently 20% off at Sweetwater this Black Friday. Well worth a look for any Zeppelin fan.

So it's no wonder that almost (if not every) guitar player I know has at least one Zeppelin riff in their locker. If you're someone who makes use of tablature to learn these classic riffs, then you will know all too well the minefield that is online tab websites. There are some great and accurate transcriptions up there, and many more that are neither of those things.

You can skip this by grabbing a Tab Book. This one features every studio-recorded Led Zeppelin track transcribed and is currently 20% off at Sweetwater.