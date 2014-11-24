Jim Dunlop Effect Pedal Throwdown, Round 3: Zakk Wylde Signature Cry Baby Vs. Cry Baby Multi-Wah

GuitarWorld.com's latest readers poll—the first annual Jim Dunlop Effect Pedal Throwdown—has reached Round 3!

For the past month, we've been pitting Dunlop, MXR and Way Huge pedals against each other in a no-holds-barred shootout. Now the competition is guaranteed to get even tougher.

Therefore, we're pulling out all the stomps! Sixteen stompboxes will go head to head — or toe to toe, if you prefer — leading up to the king of Dunlop/MXR/Way Huge pedals.

You can check out the current bracket — with all 32 competing pedals that starting things off in Round 1 — in the Scribd.com window below (Be sure to click on the "full screen" button in the lower-right-hand corner to expand the bracket).

The bracket is updated after (almost) every matchup, and matchups will take place pretty much every day, excluding weekends. Each competing pedal will accompanied by a demo video created by the Jim Dunlop company, and you'll always find a photo gallery of the competing pedals at the bottom of each matchup.

Today's Matchup

In today's matchup, the Dunlop ZW95 Zakk Wylde Signature Cry Baby goes foot to foot against the Dunlop 535Q Cry Baby Multi-Wah. Start voting below!

YESTERDAY'S RESULTS: Yesterday, the Dunlop JHF1 Jimi Hendrix Fuzz Face (61.75 percent) destroyed the Way Huge WHE 101 Angry Troll Boost (38.25 percent) to advance to the next round! To see all the matchups that have taken place so far, head HERE. Thanks for voting!

Meet the Combatants

Dunlop Zakk Wylde Signature Cry Baby Wah

Modern Cry Baby Master Zakk Wylde and Dunlop have joined forces to deliver the toughest, meanest wah pedal on the planet. Built from the ground up with great tone and rugged durability in mind, this pedal can stand up to the crushing stomp of metal's reigning king of lead guitar.

The Wylde Wah features a heavy-duty raw-metal casing and road worthy components to withstand years of ass-kicking abuse. With guts that have been finely tuned to Zakk's specs, this wah is specially voiced to deliver an extra thick and cutting tone.

Dunlop 535Q Cry Baby Multi-Wah

The 535Q is the Swiss Army knife of wah pedals. It provides control over the most important wah parameters, making it easy for you to create your ultimate wah tone. Select the frequency center of the effect, then dial in the frequency range to be swept by the pedal. From narrow and sharp to broad and subtle, this amazing wah can deliver it. Once you've got your sound, make sure it gets heard with the adjustable, switchable boost that can create endless sustain on any note.

Voting Closed!

The Dunlop 535Q Cry Baby Multi-Wah (53.58 percent) destroyed the Dunlop ZW95 Zakk Wylde Signature Cry Baby (46.42 percent) to advance to the next round! To see the current matchup and all the matchups that have taken place so far, head HERE. Thanks for voting!

The Hellecasters Rule Sheet1