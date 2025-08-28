Our highest-rated online guitar lessons just dropped by 65% for Labor Day - up your game for only $10.47 per month

While self-taught guitarists have all my respect, I believe that nothing beats some direction from a decent teacher who can iron out bad habits and steer you towards the tools and techniques that will genuinely enhance your playing. For me, the most convenient and cost-effective route to quality tuition is via online lessons. Currently, Guitar Tricks is Guitar World’s best online lessons platform , and their tasty Labor Day deal will save you 65% on a one-year All-Access plan . That drops the price to just $10.47 per month. The opportunity to learn from the best is rarely this cheap.

All you need to do to redeem is hit the link above and use the code LABORDAY65OFF at checkout.

This is the lowest price you’re likely to see Guitar Tricks until Black Friday – this is the same as their awesome Summer Black Friday deal that went live back in July and was very popular amongst Guitar World readers.

Guitar Tricks All-Access annual plan: save 65%

This mega deal on an All-Access annual plan for Guitar Tricks is a surefire way to bring your guitar playing up to scratch. It includes a huge array of content and freebies, including key licks and boot camps that will suit beginner and intermediate players, alongside a Guitar Setup guide and other useful tools. Read more ▼

So, what does a Full Access subscription get you? From step-by-step courses to hundreds of song lessons, there’s something for every style and level of player here amongst the 11,000+ lessons on the site. A subscription unlocks all beginner learning paths, including their core learning system, presented by Anders Mouridsen who has played with the likes of Taylor Swift and John Fogerty. These lessons cover everything a beginner needs, from basic chords, to mastering the fundamentals of playing with a pick or fingers.

Instructor feedback is a super useful feature for the developing player too, whether you’re after feedback on your performance videos, or you want a custom lesson plan tailored to your developmental needs.

This deal also grants you access to the Power Drills lesson series for supercharged practice, plus additional tools such as the Ultimate Beginner Guide, a guitar setup guide and a guitar soloing guide.

What’s more, with a 60-day moneyback guarantee, you can always try it out and, if you’re not totally satisfied, get your cash back.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors