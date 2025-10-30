Sweetwater isn't waiting for Black Friday – and neither should you, with up to $600 off one of my all-time favourite Les Pauls and loads more in their Early Access Black Friday sale
With big reductions on popular models from Gibson to PRS, Fender to Strandberg, and so much more, why wait until Black Friday itself?
Yep, you read that right. The Black Friday guitar deals have come early to Sweetwater, promising deals, discounts and all manner of exciting goodies to be grabbed. If you’re in the market for a new guitar, amp, pedal or that finishing touch for your home studio setup – and you can’t wait until the end of the month – then there should be something to catch your eye at Sweetwater.
I've taken a closer look and, with so many incredible deals to consider, logging on to the site is a sure-fire way to kiss goodbye to a couple of hours as you travel further down the rabbit hole. To save you some time, I’ve rounded up a few of the most eye-catching deals I could find, including big reductions on gear we love and discounts we’ve rarely seen.
As one of the biggest names in musical instrument retail, it’s no surprise that this early Sweetwater Black Friday sale is a good one. With bargains to be found all over the site, now’s the time to treat yourself.
When I reviewed this stunning Les Paul back in 2023, I said, "The Custom Color Series is a refreshing change of pace for Gibson. Of course, we love Heritage Cherry Sunburst as much as anyone, but there is something exciting about a vintage-inspired guitar that keeps the retro specs where it counts while adding a twist in the form of a bold new look." Save a whopping $600 at Sweetwater.
These SE models are, for the money, high class electrics with top-tier build quality and a range of neat color options to choose from. The addition of a single-coil pickup in the middle position adds to their tonal versatility, and with $170 off their usual price it’s definitely a deal worth considering.
The Limited Edition American Performer Timber Telecaster, crafted in Corona, California, features Yosemite single-coil pickups for those iconic Tele tones. With a comfortable “Modern C” neck and 22 jumbo frets, it's designed for contemporary playability. Save a generous $320 off.
Grohl’s Gibson has become iconic, and now, with the Epiphone replica, you can bag that famous Foos sound at a fraction of the cost. Loaded with Gibson USA pickups, with a Burstbucker 2 in the neck position and Burstbucker 3 in the bridge, there is no better way to nail this famous Grohl tone. Save £300 at Sweetwater.
I've been waxing lyrical about the Positive Grid Spark Mini for so long now that I think people are starting to avoid the subject with me. With a $44 reduction at Sweetwater, taking it just north of $200, it's awesome value for money, and in my opinion, the perfect practice amp.
With a ginormous $400 reduction over at Sweetwater, the PRS Fiore Mark Kettieri is a little different from your regular PRS guitars. Coming in a HSS pickup configuration it's super versatile, with a humbucker that can stay clean even with the volume maxed out. There's also an excellent variety of pickup configurations to choose from thanks to two push-pull tone knobs that unlock different positions for a wealth of tone options.
At just $99, the Pigtronix Constellator is a brilliant deal at Sweetwater thanks to a huge $80 reduction in their Beat the Holiday Rush sale. It's an analog delay pedal that delivers a luscious warm wash that belies its budget price point. It's a seriously underrated bit of gear, and we love the modulated tones it can deliver, as well as the mini size that means it's easily able to fit onto any 'board.
If you're looking for a small tube amp this Black Friday, we'd go for the Supro Delta King 12. Not only does it look incredible, but it takes pedals brilliantly. It's got a great clean sound but if you crank the volume it'll break up beautifully. With a tasty $54 discount in the Sweetwater sale, it's a great opportunity to pick up a tube amp for a lot less.
The sale ends on November 12, so you’ll need to act fast before it ends, or stock runs out… Will Sweetwater’s official Black Friday sale kick in on the 13th? And will the deals be any better? Unfortunately, we don't know yet, but this is definitely going to be a tough act to follow, that's for sure.
