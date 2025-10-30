Sweetwater isn't waiting for Black Friday – and neither should you, with up to $600 off one of my all-time favourite Les Pauls and loads more in their Early Access Black Friday sale

Yep, you read that right. The Black Friday guitar deals have come early to Sweetwater, promising deals, discounts and all manner of exciting goodies to be grabbed. If you’re in the market for a new guitar, amp, pedal or that finishing touch for your home studio setup – and you can’t wait until the end of the month – then there should be something to catch your eye at Sweetwater.

I've taken a closer look and, with so many incredible deals to consider, logging on to the site is a sure-fire way to kiss goodbye to a couple of hours as you travel further down the rabbit hole. To save you some time, I’ve rounded up a few of the most eye-catching deals I could find, including big reductions on gear we love and discounts we’ve rarely seen.

As one of the biggest names in musical instrument retail, it’s no surprise that this early Sweetwater Black Friday sale is a good one. With bargains to be found all over the site, now’s the time to treat yourself.

Save $170 PRS SE Swamp Ash Special: was $849 now $679 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ These SE models are, for the money, high class electrics with top-tier build quality and a range of neat color options to choose from. The addition of a single-coil pickup in the middle position adds to their tonal versatility, and with $170 off their usual price it’s definitely a deal worth considering.

Save £300 Epiphone DG-335: was £1,299 now £999 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ Grohl’s Gibson has become iconic, and now, with the Epiphone replica, you can bag that famous Foos sound at a fraction of the cost. Loaded with Gibson USA pickups, with a Burstbucker 2 in the neck position and Burstbucker 3 in the bridge, there is no better way to nail this famous Grohl tone. Save £300 at Sweetwater.

Save 18% ($44) Positive Grid Spark Mini: was $249 now $205 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ I've been waxing lyrical about the Positive Grid Spark Mini for so long now that I think people are starting to avoid the subject with me. With a $44 reduction at Sweetwater, taking it just north of $200, it's awesome value for money, and in my opinion, the perfect practice amp.

Save 15% ($400) PRS Fiore Mark Kettieri: was $2,649 now $2,249 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ With a ginormous $400 reduction over at Sweetwater, the PRS Fiore Mark Kettieri is a little different from your regular PRS guitars. Coming in a HSS pickup configuration it's super versatile, with a humbucker that can stay clean even with the volume maxed out. There's also an excellent variety of pickup configurations to choose from thanks to two push-pull tone knobs that unlock different positions for a wealth of tone options.

Save 45% ($80) Pigtronix Constellator: was $179 now $99 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ At just $99, the Pigtronix Constellator is a brilliant deal at Sweetwater thanks to a huge $80 reduction in their Beat the Holiday Rush sale. It's an analog delay pedal that delivers a luscious warm wash that belies its budget price point. It's a seriously underrated bit of gear, and we love the modulated tones it can deliver, as well as the mini size that means it's easily able to fit onto any 'board.

Save 9% ($54) Supro Delta King 12: was $599 now $545 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ If you're looking for a small tube amp this Black Friday, we'd go for the Supro Delta King 12. Not only does it look incredible, but it takes pedals brilliantly. It's got a great clean sound but if you crank the volume it'll break up beautifully. With a tasty $54 discount in the Sweetwater sale, it's a great opportunity to pick up a tube amp for a lot less.

The sale ends on November 12, so you’ll need to act fast before it ends, or stock runs out… Will Sweetwater’s official Black Friday sale kick in on the 13th? And will the deals be any better? Unfortunately, we don't know yet, but this is definitely going to be a tough act to follow, that's for sure.