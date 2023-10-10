Beat the early Black Friday sales with up to 20% off Positive Grid smart amps and accessories over at Amazon

In our opinion, Amazon Prime Big Deals Day isn’t really the place to shop if you’re after a discount on guitar gear. Sure there are air-fryers and smart watches galore, but for us musicians, there’s precious little to pick from. Thankfully Positive Grid has swooped in to save the day, by offering some massive savings of up to 25% off select Spark and Mini Smart amps , as well as a hefty discount on the RIFF audio interface and some select accessories.

The Positive Grid sale at Amazon isn’t massive, but if you want to save yourself some time we’ve picked out the best deals, and even done the maths for you so you can work out what you’re saving before hitting the checkout page. Prices will differ depending on which country you’re purchasing from, so be sure to double-check if you’re buying from the EU or the UK.

If you’re saving money for the Black Friday sales, then you’ll want to check out our Black Friday guitar deals page. We’ve already started populating it with the best deals available right now, and we’ll continue to find the biggest early Black Friday bargains in the run-up to Cyber Weekend itself.

Positive Grid Spark + Travel Bag: $359 , $269.25

If you want an all-in-one solution for practicing on the go, the Positive Grid Spark 40 plus matching Travel Bag is a powerful combination. Ordinarily costing $359, you get a massive $89.75 discount, taking the price down to just $269.25. That’s a 25% discount which is very impressive this side of Black Friday, the sort of reduction we’d expect to see during Cyber Weekend itself.

Positive Grid Riff: Was $99 , now $69

Probably our favorite deal in the Amazon Prime Big Deals Day sale, the Positive Grid Riff - one of the best guitar audio interfaces - is a mere $69. Discounted down from $99, you’re saving yourself $30 on an already fantastic value-for-money bit of kit. It’s astoundingly cheap with the discount applied, and a fantastic option for guitarists looking for a simple interface that will allow them to record riffs for demos and full-fledged recordings.

Positive Grid Spark Mini: Was $229 , now $199

If you need a big tone but you’re strapped for space, the Positive Grid Spark Mini delivers a sound that’s beyond its tiny dimensions. We’ve got one sitting on our desk at the moment, and it’s a rare day we don’t quickly plug in to jam out a new idea or practice that Polyphia riff for the six-hundredth time. It’s got a cheeky $30 discount at the moment which may not seem like loads, but trust us, this amp is well worth it even at full price.