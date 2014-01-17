Cassandra Lynn Hensley, Playboy Playmate and Guitar World Review Guide Model, Dead at 34

Model Cassandra Lynn Hensley, who was best known as Playboy magazine's Miss February 2006, died Wednesday, January 15, 2014, at age 34.

Hensley also was featured in Guitar World magazine's Holiday 2007 Review Guide and 2007 Review Guide Calendar.

As E! News reports, the L.A. coroner's office confirmed that a friend found the model unresponsive in a bathtub.

Although the friend performed CPR while the paramedics responded, they were unable to revive Hensley.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of Cassandra Hensley's passing from a tragic and accidental overdose," a representative of Hensley's family told E! News. "We are all very grateful for the outpouring of support from friends, family and fans. During this time, we ask for respect and privacy as arrangements are made to celebrate the life of a wonderful and loving mother, wife and friend."

"Yes, there is life after Playboy," Hensley told Metropolitan magazine in a 2013 interview. "I have been a part of many great experiences: travel shows, magazine covers, and of course giving advice to young impressionable girls who think they need to act a certain way for a chance to be a model (classy not slutty)."

You can see photos from Guitar World'sHoliday 2007 Review Guide above and below.

Our condolences and best wishes go out to Hensley's family.