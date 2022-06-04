NAMM 2022: ESP bolsters its LTD bass lineup with 16 new Deluxe and Signature models

NAMM 2022: ESP means this business this year. As well as wowing the collective guitar community with its Exhibition Limited Series and confirming Kirk Hammett’s upcoming LTD KH-V signature guitar, the company has also announced an extensive expansion pack for its family of LTD bass guitars.

There are 16 models in total – which pales in comparison to the 43 new electrics the company dropped earlier this year – that span across the Deluxe and Signature ranges, with most basses arriving with either new aesthetics or altered spec sheets.

As an overview, the Phoenix Series, B Series, F Series and GB Series have all been treated to new-look basses, with elegant finishes such as Candy Apple Red Satin, See Thru Black Cherry, Black Metal, Violet Andromeda Satin and Silver Sunburst Satin all making their debuts.

However, there are some more eyebrow-raising additions to the lineup, not least in the form of new signatures for Lamb of God’s John Campbell and Behemoth’s Tomasz Wróblewski, as well as the long-awaited return of the LTD Deluxe M-1004.

Read on for deep dives into our favorite four- and five-string models from ESP’s latest drop.

ESP LTD JC-4

(Image credit: ESP)

One of two new signature models, the JC-4 is the new bass of choice for Lamb of God founder John Campbell. Based on the ESP Stream design, the JC-4 features a 34" scale length, swamp ash body and five-piece maple/purple heart neck with Macassar ebony fretboard.

Other specs include a set of Fishman SB-1 active pickups, Hipshot A Style bridge and Dark Grey Metallic Satin finish.

ESP LTD Orion-4

(Image credit: ESP)

The Orion-4, meanwhile, has been crafted for Behemoth bassist Tomasz “Orion” Wróblewski, and sports a sandblasted GB-shaped body composed from swamp ash, which is paired with a three-piece bolt-on maple neck and ebony fingerboard.

It's also got a Black Blast finish, Nordstrand Big Splits pickups with Nordstrand two-band EQ and nifty glow-in-the-dark side markers.

ESP LTD Deluxe M-1004

(Image credit: ESP)

Making its long-awaited return to the LTD lineup is the Black-finished Deluxe M-1004, which introduces a neck-thru-body version of the flagship M Series model. Elsewhere, it sports a 35" scale length, 24 stainless steel frets, Grover tuners and a Gotoh bridge.

The spec sheet is rounded off with a set of Fishman Fluence SB-1 active pickups.

ESP LTD Surveyor '87

(Image credit: ESP)

The' 87 Series - which contains LTD recreations of models from ESP's 1987 catalog - gets a new-look model in the form of the Surveyor '87. Now available in Dark Metallic Purple, the Surveyor sports an alder body, maple neck, 34" scale length and one-ply pickguard.

Historically accurate specs include a Gotoh bridge and a set of Seymour Duncan Vintage P and Vintage Jazz pickups, which are dictated by Volume, Balance and Tone controls.

ESP LTD GB-4

(Image credit: ESP)

Sporting arguably the sleekest new finish of the lot, the GB-4 now boasts a suave Violet Andromeda Satin colorway, which lines up alongside a brushed black pickguard. At its core, it's got a swamp ash body and maple neck, and comes loaded with Seymour Duncan SSB-4N pickups.

Other appointments include LTD vintage tuners, a Gotoh bridge and a 34" scale length.

ESP LTD Deluxe F-1004 and F-1005

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: ESP ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: ESP ) Image 1 of 2

Rounding off our list are a pair of four- and five-string F Series models, both of which have been treated to a luxurious See Thru Black Cherry colorway. The supreme aesthetic is matched by an equally impressive spec sheet, which has room for Grover tuners, Hipshot A style bridge, stainless steel frets and a set of Fishman Fluence SB-1 active pickups.

To find out more about all of ESP's new LTD bass guitars, head over to ESP's official website (opens in new tab).

And head to our NAMM 2022 live blog to stay up to date with all the happenings from this year's gear extravaganza.