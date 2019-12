In this exclusive video, City In The Sea guitarists Jeffrey Christian and Nick Rossi show you how to play "Scarred," a track from their debut Sumerian Records release, Below The Noise.

This is part one of a four-part series, so stay tuned for the next instructional lesson, which will be posted exclusively on GuitarWorld.com in the coming weeks.

For all more about City In The Sea, visit facebook.com/cityinthesea.