No, I’m not crazy: you really can get a Fender guitar amp for $25 in this bonkers Cyber Monday deal

You don’t need me to tell you that Fender amps are among the most coveted combos in the guitar world. They’re iconic in sound and look – but they don’t come cheap. Unless, of course, it’s Cyber Monday, and you don’t mind downsizing to a Mini Deluxe for the silly-low price of $25 at Fender.com.

Fender Mini Deluxe Amp: was $49.99 , now $25

This adorable pint-sized version of Fender’s revered Deluxe guitar amps is the ideal gift for the guitarist in your life. It accurately replicates the classic design, right down to the chickenhead knobs and dogbone handle, all in a fiery Texas Red finish. The Mini Deluxe’s 2” speaker puts out one watt of power, and the amp features controls for Tone, Volume and Gain, plus an onboard headphone output. At just $25 – a full 50% off the regular price of $49.99 – from Fender.com, can you afford not to pick one up?

OK, so you’re not going to be plugging into this diminutive beauty at your next rehearsal, but its one-watt output, delivered via a 2” speaker, will give you enough volume for your bedroom/office/dorm.

Crucially, it looks the part. The chrome control panel, chickenhead knobs, dogbone handle… It’s all present and correct, topped off by a Texas Red finish and classic grille cloth.

Heck, even if you don’t intend to use the thing, this is a cute decorative piece to have around the house – and the red look is awfully seasonable. It makes a great Christmas gift for any guitarist.

Of course, we would encourage you to plug in, and you should know that the Mini Deluxe is powered by a 9V battery – which is included – or a 9V power supply. There’s also a headphone output for silent practice, plus Tone, Volume and Gain controls, so you can get a bit of breakup going, too.

I reviewed the similarly spec’d Mini Twin Amp a few years back, and had a great time with it. The tones are fun, and the attention to detail is pretty remarkable for an amp this size.

Sure, the Mini Deluxe isn’t going to sound as big as an actual Deluxe (which start at $949), but underestimate these mini amps at your peril: mic’d up, they can be just the thing to cut through the mix on your next track.

This is one of the most irresistible deals we’ve seen this Cyber Monday, so we don’t expect this cute combo to hang around long – head over to Fender.com to snap it up before it’s gone.

