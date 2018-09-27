Fleetwood Mac Announce First-Ever Career-Spanning Set, '50 Years—Don't Stop'

Fleetwood Mac have announced a new 50-song collection, 50 Years—Don’t Stop, to be released via Warner Bros. on November 16. The set is the first release to gather music from the band’s entire 50-year career, and will be available in 3-CD and 5-LP versions.

Fleetwood Mac have undergone numerous iterations over the decades, and 50 Years—Don’t Stop highlights the various musicians who passed through the band’s ranks between 1968 and 2013, including Peter Green, Mick Fleetwood, Jeremey Spencer, John McVie, Danny Kirwan, Christine McVie, Bob Welch, Bob Weston, Lindsey Buckingham, Stevie Nicks, Billy Burnette, Rick Vito, Dave Mason, and Bekka Bramlett. The collection also features rare photos from the band's career along with new liner notes by veteran music writer David Wild.

The first disc revisits Fleetwood Mac's early years as a blues-rock combo, a six-year period that began in 1968 with the band's self-titled debut and ended in 1974 with its ninth studio album, Heroes Are Hard to Find. Many of the songs featured here were Top Ten hits in the U.K., including "Man of the World," "Oh Well—Pt. 1," "The Green Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown) " and the #1 hit, "Albatross."

The second disc focuses on Fleetwood Mac's most commercially successful period, with music from a trio of multi-platinum releases—Fleetwood Mac (1975), Rumours (1977) and Tusk (1979)—plus the concert album Live (1980). Several of the band's most well-known tracks come from these albums, including "Rhiannon," "Say You Love Me," "Go Your Own Way," "Don't Stop," "You Make Loving Fun," and the #1 single "Dreams."

The final disc covers the years between 1982 and 2013, including major U.S. hits like, "Hold Me,” "Gypsy,” "Big Love," "Little Lies" and "Everywhere." Also featured are rarities ("Paper Doll" and "As Long As You Follow"); a live version of "Silver Springs" from the multi-platinum concert album, The Dance (1997); and "Sad Angel" from the band's most recent release, 2013’s Extended Play (2013).

Fleetwood Mac’s North American tour kicks off in October. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to FleetwoodMac.com.

Check out the full album artwork and track list for Don’t Stop below.

50 Years—Don’t Stop 3-CD track listing:

Disc One

1. "Shake Your Moneymaker"

2. "Black Magic Woman"

3. "Need Your Love So Bad"

4. "Albatross"

5. "Man Of The World"

6. "Oh Well - Pt. I"

7. "Rattlesnake Shake"

8. "The Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown)"

9. "Tell Me All The Things You Do"

10. "Station Man - Single Version

11. "Sands Of Time" - Single Version

12. "Spare Me A Little Of Your Love"

13. "Sentimental Lady" - Single Version

14. "Did You Ever Love Me"

15. "Emerald Eyes"

16. "Hypnotized"

17. "Heroes Are Hard To Find" - Single Version 1.

Disc Two

1. "Monday Morning"

2. "Over My Head" - Single Version

3. "Rhiannon (Will You Ever Win)" - Single Version

4. "Say You Love Me" - Single Version

5. "Landslide"

6. "Go Your Own Way"

7. "Dreams"

8. "Second Hand News"

9. "Don't Stop"

10. "The Chain"

11. "You Make Loving Fun"

12. "Tusk"

13. "Sara" - Single Version

14. "Think About Me" - Single Version

15. "Fireflies" - Single Version

16. "Never Going Back Again" - Live

Disc Three

1. "Hold Me"

2. "Gypsy"

3. "Love In Store"

4. "Oh Diane"

5. "Big Love"

6. "Seven Wonders"

7. "Little Lies"

8. "Everywhere"

9. "As Long As You Follow"

10. "Save Me" - Single Version

11. "Love Shines"

12. "Paper Doll"

13. "I Do" - Edit

14. "Silver Springs" - Live-Edit

15. "Peacekeeper"

16. "Say You Will"

17. "Sad Angel"

50 Years—Don’t Stop 1-CD track listing:

1. "Don't Stop"

2. "Go Your Own Way"

3. "Dreams"

4. "The Chain"

5. "Landslide"

6. "Rhiannon (Will You Ever Win)" - Single Version

7. "Everywhere"

8. "Little Lies"

9. "Never Going Back Again" - Live

10. "Tusk"

11. "Sara" - Single Version

12. "Gypsy"

13. "Hold Me"

14. "Big Love"

15. "Seven Wonders"

16. "Save Me"

17. "Peacekeeper"

18. "Albatross"

19. "Man Of The World"

20. "Oh Well - Pt. I"