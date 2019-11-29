Get $60 off the Boss DD-7 digital delay with this ridiculous ProAudioStar Black Friday deal

This Black Friday, ProAudioStar has come out of the woodwork to offer some truly ridiculous deals on a range of guitars and pedals.

One of the best we've seen thus far though, is this one on the Boss DD-7 digital delay pedal. Today, ProAudioStar has slashed a full $60 off the price of the DD-7, one of the industry's most oft-used delays, bringing its price down to an amazing $99.

Featuring up to 6.4 seconds of delay time, two types of delay - Modulation and Analog - and tap tempo (controllable via external footswitch), the DD-7 is simply one of the best delays out there.

Delay time, feedback and effect level can be controlled via the DD-7's external Expression pedal, while the pedal also features up to 40 seconds of recording capability.

A perennial top-of-its-class delay pedal for just $100, need we say more?

Black Friday deals from around the web