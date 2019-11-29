Get $60 off the Boss DD-7 digital delay with this ridiculous ProAudioStar Black Friday deal

This Black Friday, ProAudioStar has come out of the woodwork to offer some truly ridiculous deals on a range of guitars and pedals.
One of the best we've seen thus far though, is this one on the Boss DD-7 digital delay pedal. Today, ProAudioStar has slashed a full $60 off the price of the DD-7, one of the industry's most oft-used delays, bringing its price down to an amazing $99.
Featuring up to 6.4 seconds of delay time, two types of delay - Modulation and Analog - and tap tempo (controllable via external footswitch), the DD-7 is simply one of the best delays out there.
Delay time, feedback and effect level can be controlled via the DD-7's external Expression pedal, while the pedal also features up to 40 seconds of recording capability.
A perennial top-of-its-class delay pedal for just $100, need we say more?
Boss DD-7 Digital Delay: was $159, now $99 at ProAudioStar
With the DD-8 on the horizon, Boss was bound to discount the DD-7, yet this remains a killer deal on an industry-standard delay stompbox.View Deal
Black Friday deals from around the web
- Amazon.com - new Black Friday deals every day
- GuitarCenter.com - loads of great pre-Black Friday deals for musicians
- Sweetwater.com - save up to 74% on gear for guitarists, drummers, DJs & more
- SamAsh.com - score savings on thousands of products
- Zzounds.com - make big holiday savings on music equipment
- MusiciansFriend.com - save up to 15% with code BLACKFRI19
- Walmart.com - great deals on music gear