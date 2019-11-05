Get incredible savings on 23 ESP guitars from Sweetwater

Though Black Friday 2019 may still technically be a few weeks away, Sweetwater is getting the celebrations - and the savings - off to an early start.

Today, the music retail giant kicked off its official Black Friday deals frenzy. From now until the big day, the Sweetwater Black Friday sale will see up to 74% savings on everything from acoustic and electric guitars, to pedals, amps, accessories and everything else in between. And already, we've spotted an incredible deal on nearly two dozen ESP guitars.

SWEETWATER'S BLACK FRIDAY SALE (Image credit: Getty/Deklofenak) Deals season is almost here! If you like the look of these ESPs but can't quite decide, keep your eyes on our Sweetwater Black Friday page for the latest and best offers.

Highlights of this particular deal include a $600 saving on the ESP LTD Javier Reyes Signature JR-608 and $350 off the ESP LTD Signature Bill Kelliher BK-600. The twin-horned ESP LTD Viper-400M is also ripe for the picking, at $499, down from its usual $699.

Lefties will be delighted to hear that solid axes like the all-too-appropriately named ESP LTD EC-Black Metal are also heavily discounted, with the leftie LTD being offered at $549, $250 off its usual $799.

There are 19 other ESP deals to choose from, so be sure to give Sweetwater a visit for a full list of amazing savings.

ESP LTD EC-Black Metal left-handed: was $799, now $549

Onboard this stealthy guitar you'll find a Seymour Duncan Black Winter bridge humbucker for heaping on the extreme metal tone, plus a set neck for epic sustain.View Deal