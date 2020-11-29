Get vintage looks and tone for a bargain this Cyber Monday with $150 off Epiphone's Inspired by Gibson J-200 acoustic

This past week, Epiphone turned heads with the launch of its new Inspired by Gibson J-200 acoustic guitar. Sporting the iconic, classy look that endeared its Gibson predecessor to Elvis, Jimmy Page, Bob Dylan, George Harrison and many more legends, and a sub-$1,000 price tag, it's the perfect acoustic for those looking for vintage aura and tone for less than the down payment on a house. Now, the J-200 has been made even more affordable at Guitar Center, with $150 off the Aged Natural Antique-finished version of the guitar.

This mouth-watering discount brings the acoustic's price down to just $749, from its usual $899.

Epiphone Inspired by Gibson J-200: was $899, now $749

This more affordable all-solid-wood take on the iconic Gibson J-200 acoustic launched just last week, but we’re already seeing a hefty $150 discount on the asking price. $749 is a very good price indeed for not only a gorgeous guitar, but one that features a Sitka spruce top, figured maple back and sides, and Fishman Sonicore electronics. Discount available on Aged Natural Antique finish only.View Deal

Built with a Super Jumbo solid figured maple body, solid sitka spruce top, a two-piece maple neck with a mahogany center strip and Fishman Sonicore electronics, this is a solidly built instrument with a deep, authoritative tone befitting its rich legacy.

The Indian laurel fingerboard with Graduated Crown mother-of-pearl inlays and Moustache bridge, meanwhile, give the guitar that classic cowboy look.

Given that this guitar was released literally days ago, we doubt its price will be shaved off for long, so be sure to head on over to Guitar Center and grab this beauty at a discount while you still can.

Oh, and if this deal strikes your fancy, do take a peek at our Guitar Center Cyber Monday guitar deals hub, where you'll find plenty more discounts on every kind of guitar gear imaginable.

More great Cyber Monday guitar sales live now