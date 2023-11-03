Guitar World deals of the week: Black Friday has arrived early with unmissable savings at Sweetwater, Guitar Center, Musician's Friend, and more

November has arrived and with it, a flurry of early Black Friday deals have landed in our inboxes. We were expecting an influx but this year has already surpassed the expectations of the writing team here at Guitar World, with pretty much every retailer and many manufacturers either going all-in on their Black Friday sale or tempting us with some sweet early savings.

First up, Sweetwater's early Black Friday sale has landed offering massive savings of up to 70% off music gear. Big hitters like Mesa/Boogie, Taylor Guitars, and Universal Audio all feature and we spotted some - pun intended - seriously sweet deals on guitars, effects pedals, and amplifiers.

Over at Guitar Center, you can grab yourself up to 35% off guitars and loads more gear, including two of our personal favorites in the absolute riff machine that is the Epiphone Les Paul Studio and the superbly versatile Fender Player Plus Telecaster.

Musician's Friend has pushed the boat ever so slightly further with their offer of up to 40% off guitar gear. They've included one of the best-selling acoustics of the last few years with the already incredible value Gretsch Jim Dandy reduced in the sale.

It's not just retailers that have got their sales up and running either, with the Fender official shop offering up to 30% off a range of their guitars, including esoteric offerings like the Fender Noventa Jazzmaster and the Fender Aerodyne Special Strat. If you like your Fender's more traditional then don't worry, you'll be well covered as the Vintera series is still carrying a 20% discount.

Finally, we had to mention that our favorite smart amps are on sale, with Positive Grid's Black Friday sale launching this week. All the Spark amps are included and you can also get a hefty 60% discount on BIAS software too, helping you enhance your recording game for less.

If that's not enough to whet your appetite for deals, make sure to keep an eye on our Black Friday guitar deals page where we'll be consistently adding the biggest and best savings in the run up to and including the big Cyber Weekend sales.

Sweetwater’s early Black Friday sale: Up to 70% off

You don’t even need to wait for Black Friday to access some amazing deals on guitars, basses, amplifiers, pedals, and more. You’ll find eye-catching deals on PRS, Universal Audio, Mesa/Boogie, Taylor, and plenty of other topline guitar brands. The sale runs through November 16.

Guitar Center Holiday Sale: Up to 35% off guitar gear

Despite being just shy of a month away from Black Friday itself, Guitar Center has gone early with their Holiday Sale, giving guitarists up to 35% off a massive range of gear. We’re expecting there will be loads more added as we progress through the month, but it’s well worth a browse now if you’re looking for an early deal.

Fender Holiday Deals: Up to 30% off

For a limited time, you can score an impressive up to 30% off a wide range of Fender and Squier guitars, including models from the Aerodyne, Acoustasonic, Noventa, Paranormal and Squier Sonic series. There really is something for every type of player – but only while stocks last.

Positive Grid Black Friday: Money off smart amps

The Black Friday sale has launched early giving you the opportunity to save big on desktop amps , amp modeling software, and accessories. With $70 off the Spark 40 and $40 off the Spark Mini, it’s a great opportunity to get your hands on some of the best smart amps in the world for a lot less. There’s also loads of guitar VST software available too, perfect for getting better-recorded tones at home.

Musician's Friend Holiday Deals: Up to 40% off

Like many other retailers, Musician's Friend has gone big and gone early with their Black Friday sale, offering massive savings of up to 40% off music gear. There's some great gear on offer too, like the ever popular Gretsch Jim Dandy, loads of PRS guitars, and some select effects pedals.

Waves early Black Friday: Plugins just $19.99

It's never been easier to get great results recording your guitar at home and with the Waves early Black Friday sale, never cheaper either. There's some stone cold classics here like our personal favorite the Scheps 73 mic pre and EQ which makes pretty much everything sound better, and some useful tools like the S1 Stereo Imager and the classic H-Delay.

IK Multimedia Amplitube 5: £299.99 , $79.99

It's one of the best guitar VSTs around and IK Multimedia have seen fit to slash the price on Amplitube 5 by a massive $220. Packed full of all the amp models and effects you'll ever need, this is arguably one of the most complete amp simulators out there, and one of few to feature officially licensed models too.

Guitar sales to shop

Looking for more guitar bargains? These are the sales you should check out right now.

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at Guitar World, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything guitar related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products we recommend.

First and foremost, we are guitarists, and we want to match other players with the right products for them, at the best prices.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers where you will have a positive shopping experience.

Why you can trust our choices

We spend a lot of our time scouring guitar retailers for fantastic deals on our favorite gear. Not only is it our job to research and recommend the best gear in our buyer’s guides , but we’re also dedicated to helping players get the best deals for the gear they need, too. After all, the only thing better than new gear day is a hearty discount.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view on which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for:

Single item - A single product with a great discount

- A single product with a great discount Site-wide discounts - A single discount percentage on a large range of products across a site

- A single discount percentage on a large range of products across a site Discount codes - Load your basket to a certain value and redeem a discount code for money off your basket contents

- Load your basket to a certain value and redeem a discount code for money off your basket contents Added value deals - These include multi-buy discounts, or additional products or software for free when you buy certain items

November has arrived and with it a flurry of early Black Friday deals have landed in our inboxes. We were expecting an influx but this year has already surpassed the expectations of the writing team here at Guitar World, with pretty much every retailer and many manufacturers either going all-in on their Black Friday sale or tempting us with some sweet early savings.

First up, Sweetwater's early Black Friday sale has landed offering massive savings of up to 70% off gear. Big hitters like Mesa/Boogie, Taylor Guitars, and Universal Audio all feature

November has arrived and with it a flurry of early Black Friday deals have landed in our inboxes. We were expecting an influx but this year has already surpassed the expectations of the writing team here at Guitar World, with pretty much every retailer and many manufacturers either going all-in on their Black Friday sale or tempting us with some sweet early savings.

First up, Sweetwater's early Black Friday sale has landed offering massive savings of up to 70% off gear. Big hitters like Mesa/Boogie, Taylor Guitars, and Universal Audio all feature