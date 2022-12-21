Head to Positive Grid for a last-minute guitar-themed gift: Bag a FREE Riff interface when you purchase their beloved amp modelling software

The big day is so close we can practically hear Santa's sleigh bells already. Now, with Christmas only days away, you may be starting to panic that you don't have anything for your guitar-playing buddy or family member. Well, you needn't worry. Positive Grid has a trio of software deals that will not only see you bag state-of-the-art amp modelling software but also the absolutely killer Riff recording interface for FREE (opens in new tab) – and we think any modern guitarist would love to receive one this holiday season.

Obviously, the biggest benefit of gifting software is you'll not be at the mercy of incredibly busy delivery drivers, meaning once you make the purchase, you'll be able to instantly gift it – perfect! As we alluded to above, there are three deals on offer right now, and while you'll be able to pass on the software instantly, you'll, of course, need to wait for the physical Riff unit to arrive before you can give them the rest of their present.

(opens in new tab) Positive Grid Omnyss: $99 with free Positive Grid Riff (opens in new tab)

The first deal revolves around Positive Grid's latest digital venture, Omnyss. This futuristic amp modelling software gives players access to otherworldly tones that they won't be able to find anywhere else – and better yet, they'll score the Riff interface absolutely free of charge. Simply use the code FREEGIFTO at the checkout.

(opens in new tab) Positive Grid Bias FX 2: $99 with free Positive Grid Riff (opens in new tab)

Perhaps, you are looking for a more versatile amp modelling software? Well, in that case, you'll want to check out the much-loved Bias FX 2. This simple-to-use software will give your giftee an arsenal of virtual amps, pedals, and rack effects to ensure they'll be able to recreate any sound they could possibly think of. To take advantage of this deal, be sure to click the "buy now" offer at the top of the page to add it to your cart!

(opens in new tab) Positive Grid Riff: Free upgrade to Bias FX 2 Standard (opens in new tab)

Lastly, if you simply purchase the Riff interface, you'll be able to upgrade the complimentary copy of Bias FX LE to the full Stanard version! Enter code FREEGIFTR at the checkout to claim this deal.

Okay, so what exactly is the Riff interface? Featuring in our guide to the best gifts for guitar players , the Riff recording interface is a fantastic way for guitarists and bass players to record demos and share song ideas at home. Unlike other recording interfaces, Positive Grid Riff is designed specifically for guitar players, taking a simplistic approach to recording at home. Want to know more? Check out our glowing Positive Grid Riff review to see exactly what we thought of this fantastic product.

