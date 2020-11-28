Here are the top Epiphone deals from Black Friday 2020

As you'll probably be aware, the team here at Guitar World HQ have been hard at work tracking down the best of this year's Black Friday guitar deals. We've seen some killer savings across the board, and as ever, we've noticed plenty from Epiphone.

Now, the brand is known for its affordable takes on Gibson classics like Les Pauls and ES-style guitars, but the savings to be had this Black Friday make certain models even more tantalizing.

So if you're keen to make an Epiphone-shaped addition to your guitar collection, look no further, as we've rounded up the best deals from this year's shopping extravaganza, right here.

The top Epiphone guitar deals of Black Friday 2020 so far

Epiphone Les Paul Custom Blackback PRO: $699 , now $559

One of rock's coolest guitars, this Epiphone Les Paul Custom will deliver a killer timeless vibe for just under $600. This affordable Custom features a solid mahogany body, SlimTaper mahogany neck and rosewood fingerboard, with a pair of ProBucker-2 humbuckers. The standard Les Paul control setup provides a huge tonal choice, and the whole lot is finished in a Randy Rhoads-style Antique Ivory. For $120 off at Musician’s Friend, what are you waiting for?View Deal

Epiphone Ltd Ed ES-335 PRO: Was $499, now $399, save $100

This affordable version of Gibson’s iconic ES-335 outline boasts super classic looks and tones, courtesy of Alnico Classic PRO humbuckers, and is available right now for just $399 in Sunburst finish at Musician's Friend.View Deal

Epiphone Hummingbird PRO Cutaway: $449 , now $379

If looks are what you're after, look no further than the Epiphone Hummingbird PRO Cutaway in Wine Red. The finish alone is a head-turner, but that pickguard decal just demands attention. If you're a beginner with a little more budget to spend, this guitar will be a worthy ally in your quest for acoustic wizardry.View Deal

Epiphone ES-339 P-90 PRO: Was $500 , now $399

Featuring a maple body, mahogany neck, 22-fret pau ferro fingerboard and Epiphone P-90 pickups, The ES-339 P-90 PRO is a solid choice for any semi-hollow enthusiast.View Deal