Metallica Announce ‘Helping Hands…Live & Acoustic at The Masonic’ Vinyl Release

Metallica, the All Within My Hands Foundation and its contributors are commemorating Giving Tuesday with the launching of the pre-order for the limited edition vinyl release of Helping Hands…Live & Acoustic at The Masonic. The double album, mixed by Greg Fidelman and newly mastered for vinyl by Reuben Cohen at Lurssen Mastering, documents the inaugural Helping Hands Benefit Concert held in San Francisco on November 3, 2018.

Helping Hands…Live & Acoustic at The Masonic features rare acoustic renditions of hits and deep cuts spanning the Metallica catalogue (as well as covers of Deep Purple, Nazareth, Bob Seger and Blue Öyster Cult classics), captured on 140g colored vinyl with proceeds donated to the band’s All Within My Hands Foundation. Helping Hands…Live & Acoustic at The Masonic continues AWMH’s mission to fight hunger and to assist in creating sustainable communities through workforce education.

The album will be available February 1, 2019 at independent and digital retail around the world, all streaming services that feature Metallica’s music, and can be pre-ordered in the Metallica Store. All copies will include a download card.

In addition to the vinyl pre-order, Metallica’s Giving Tuesday offerings will include a limited-edition etched glass featuring the iconic Pushead artwork for “One,” with all net proceeds donated to AWMH.

The first ever All Within My Hands Helping Hands Concert and Auction raised more than $1.3 million. Those resources will fund AWMH’s efforts with partners at Feeding America and the American Association of Community Colleges.

For more info and/or to make a donation, visit allwithinmyhands.org.

The full track list for Helping Hands…Live & Acoustic at The Masonic can be viewed below.

Helping Hands…Live & Acoustic at The Masonic track list:

Disc One / Side A

1. Disposable Heroes

2. When A Blind Man Cries

3. The Unforgiven

Disc One / Side B

1. Please Don’t Judas Me

2. Turn the Page

Disc Two / Side C

1. Bleeding Me

2. Veteran of the Psychic Wars

3. Nothing Else Matters

Disc Two / Side D

1. All Within My Hands

2. Enter Sandman

3. The Four Horsemen

4. Hardwired