Save $100 on a David Gilmour-esque black Fender Player Stratocaster with this Cyber Monday-smashing deal

Whatever your electric guitar predilections, every guitar player should own at least one Stratocaster. And there’s never been a cheaper way to buy an authentic Fender specimen, with this unmissable deal on a limited-edition Player Strat.

Guitar Center has taken $100 off the price of the Player Strat in this Pink Floydian black finish, with maple fingerboards – which brings the price down to $599, from $699. Very nice. Very nice indeed.

Fender Player Stratocaster, Black: $699 $599 at Guitar Center

Looking to snag that David Gilmour swag for less? This limited-edition black Player Strat is your ticket to Pink Floyd vibes, while its trio of articulate single coils will have your leads shining. This is a crazy diamond of a deal.View Deal

The Player Strat is the most affordable Stratocaster to bear the Fender name on the headstock.

It’s equipped with a trio of Player Series single coils, which capture that trademark Strat high-end shimmer, while its alder body is bolted on to a Modern C-shaped neck – whatever genre you play, you’ll have no complaints here.

Finally, there’s that all-important two-point tremolo bridge with bent steel saddles, for authentic wobbles and dives.

David Gilmour fans will go gaga for the black-finished model here, a clear homage to the Pink Floyd star’s iconic Black Strat, one of the most expensive guitars ever sold at auction.

It's available now at Guitar Center – but deals like these don’t grow on trees, so hurry!

For more hot guitar bargains, mosey on down to our guide to the best Guitar Center Cyber Monday deals – and the best Fender Cyber Monday deals, while you're at it.

Don't fancy that black finish? These Player Stratocasters are available, too…

Fender Player Strat in Shell Pink: Was $724.99, now $599.99

The Limited Edition Fender Player Stratocaster in Shell Pink is a versatile guitar with loads of character in a frankly glorious color. And with $125 off the list price at Guitar Center, it’s the perfect time to dip in.View Deal

Fender Player Strat in Surf Pearl: Was $699.99, now $599.99

There’s something about faded green Strats, so the Limited Edition Fender Player Stratocaster in Surf Green really caught our attention. Even more so when it’s down from $699 to just $599 at Guitar Center.View Deal

And there's a Player Tele on sale, as well…

Fender Player Telecaster Plus: Was $730, now only $600

Let's face it, who doesn't want a Tele on their guitar rack? With a lightweight solid alder body, comfortable C-shaped maple neck and fingerboard and tonally diverse single coil pickups, this Fender Player Telecaster Plus more than earns a spot on yours.View Deal

More great Cyber Monday sales live now