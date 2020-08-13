Sick Riffs: Reyka Osburn teaches you the low-string-heaviness of Death Valley High's Black Friday

Sick Riffs #101: We're now into the triple figures, so we expect your playing chops to have come along leaps and bounds since we started this column! In today's episode, Death Valley High guitarist Reyka Osburn - who has collaborated with Deftones among others - teaches you how to play Black Friday, from the band's 2011 album, Doom, In Full Bloom.

Along with their distinctive visual style, Death Valley High are known for their genre-crossing writing tendencies - namely using distorted guitar riffs over electronic dance-punk beats.

In this lesson video, Reyka plays Black Friday's gain-drenched riffs using a Hagstrom electric guitar through a Focusrite Scarlett Solo audio interface and Logic Pro X. You'll need to tune your guitar to drop D in order to play along with this one (D-A-D-G-B-E).

"The pandemic locked us down in San Francisco fairly early with the infamous Grand Princess cruise ship right off our shore," the guitarist says. "We also saw the swell of a quarantine coming as our city's venues were quickly being wrung out of their audiences.

"It continues to be a challenge for us individually, and as a whole; each member has had a major uprooting of responsibilities for income. However, we are constantly in contact, going over ideas to bring new content to our viewers and how to monetize those ideas. Rent in this town is a virus all on its own!"

Support Death Valley High

http://www.deathvalleyhigh.com/

https://www.facebook.com/deathvalleyhigh/

https://twitter.com/DEATHVALLEYHIGH

https://open.spotify.com/artist/0EpDkhFJzr6ODym3NYqcU1

https://music.apple.com/us/artist/death-valley-high/428060593

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.