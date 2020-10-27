Spark amp savings, free gifts and cheap Bias software – the Positive Grid Halloween Monster sale is live!

We don't like to use the word 'game-changer' too liberally here at Guitar World, but we can confidently apply it to the Positive Grid Spark 40 guitar amp. Not only is this 'smart practice amp' suitable for electric guitar, bass guitar and acoustic, but it's loaded with some next-level tech to help you get the most out of your practice time.

Ahead of the Black Friday guitar deals landing, right now you can get your hands on the Positive Grid Spark amp and custom-made bag bundle for $80 less than the usual asking price. Normally you would pay $349 for this package, but as part of the Positive Grid Halloween Monster sale you'll pay just $269. With limited bundles available and this being a time-limited deal, we'd recommend you act fast if you're interested.

Positive Grid Spark 40 + bag | Was $349, now $269

Practice amps don't get any more powerful than this! With 40 amp models, 30 effects and a host of smart tech under the hood, you can be sure that you'll be making the most of your guitar practice time with the Spark. From jamming to backing tracks, to teaching you the chords to your favorite songs, or the 10,000-plus tone presets, you're not going to get bored quickly. The full-range sound reproduction means you can use it for bass and acoustic too! View Deal

But it's not just hardware making up the Positive Grid sale. PG's popular Bias Amp and FX software is also enjoying up to 40% off right now. If you want the Elite version of Bias Amp2, for example, you'll pay $179 today, rather than $299. Want the standard edition? Right now it's yours for just $59 (usually $99).

For easy access to amazing tones and effects, Bias software is a great way to customize your sound and create fantastic recordings, at home or on the go.

About the Positive Grid Spark 40

While the Spark 40 functions brilliantly as a traditional standalone amp, with the amp models, effects and EQ all easily accessed via the traditional-style control panel, the real fun begins when you pair it with the free Spark app.

From here you can unlock the Spark 40's incredible smart functionality, including voice commands, Auto Chords - which figures out the chords from your music library or streamed tunes - and Smart Jam, which listens to the notes you're playing and creates a backing track in a style of your choice.

On top of this, the Spark app gives you access to over 10,000 tone presets, meaning that you can call-up any sound you like at the touch of a button.

Main features