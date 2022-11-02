Sweetwater’s Black Friday sale has landed 3 weeks early – $449.99 off Egnater Tweaker amps, $500 off the Schecter Corsair and more

Black Friday is right around the corner, meaning the early Black Friday guitar deals are already in full swing. This Black Friday is on course to be one of the best yet, with a few music retailers getting in on the action even earlier than expected. So, if you're struggling to hold off until the big day, don't fret, there are plenty of deals to be had right now. Sweetwater's early Black Friday sale sees hundreds slashed off Schecter guitars and Egnater amps (opens in new tab), as well as cut-price pedals, basses and recording equipment.

Sweetwater is one of the biggest names in the U.S when it comes to music gear, and the Sweetwater Black Friday deals are legendary for being some of the best offers around. So, whether you're looking for electric guitars , acoustic guitars , guitar amps , pedals, or something a little different, you'll most definitely find it at Sweetwater.

Their early Black Friday sale is underway right now, meaning that it's highly likely that the piece of guitar gear you want has been greatly discounted – and you can get it now rather than having to wait until the big day.

(opens in new tab) Sweetwater: Early Black Friday Sale (opens in new tab)

The music retail giant is kicking off November with a spectacular early Black Friday sale, which sees the prices slashed across hundreds of products. Among the slew of guitars and guitar-related items on offer are popular models from ESP, Fender, D'Angelico, Ibanez and more.



There are many excellent deals to be had, but here are some of our all-time favorites. Easily one of the most impressive discounts has to be the Egnater Tweaker-15 head with 1x12" extension cab, which is now down to only $499.99 (opens in new tab) – that's a colossal saving of $449.99. This vintage-inspired 15-watt tube amp delivers all the tones you could ever imagine thanks to its two 6V6 power tubes and five toggle switches. Giving you the ability to switch between USA/AC/BRIT voices, as well as Vintage and Modern, this tiny amp has the power to cover almost any music style you throw at it.

If you are looking for a guitar to go with your new amp, you can't go wrong with the D'Angelico Premier DC XT (opens in new tab) in the Sweetwater exclusive Iced Tea Burst. This stunning semi-hollow is now down to only $749.99 – that's a saving of $150!

Elsewhere on the site, you'll find 55% off Bogner pedals (opens in new tab), up to $70 off Spector basses (opens in new tab) , and $500 off the gorgeous Schecter Corsair (opens in new tab).

Looking for more deals? Our Black Friday hubs are the places to go