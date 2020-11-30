The Fender CD-60SCE is the perfect beginner acoustic-electric guitar, and you can get $80 off this Cyber Monday

Now that Cyber Monday is here, the deals have been flooding in from all directions. You can pick up some amazing Cyber Monday guitar deals , including some of the best acoustic guitars for beginners . This deal in particular, on the limited-edition all-mahogany Fender CD-60SCE, is one of our favorites.

Fender’s reputation for quality is one that’s respected the world over, so it’s no surprise that this guitar lives up to all expectations. The warmth and depth of tone that this guitar can produce is comparable to instruments closer to $1,000, and most of that is down to the solid mahogany top. The cutaway allows for easy access all over the fretboard and the high-quality Fishman electronics mean you’re ready for any eventuality.

It's easy to play, sounds great, looks cool and has Fender on the headstock. What's not to love?

