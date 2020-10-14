This discounted Squier Bullet Telecaster is absolutely perfect for beginners

Choosing your first electric guitar isn't easy – mostly due to the seemingly boundless array of choice out there. From the plethora of high-quality, affordable brands available to the smorgasbord of potential body shapes, the market can be pretty daunting for a newcomer.

Luckily, we're here to take the guesswork out of the buying process, so you can get learning on the best beginner electric guitar for you, as soon as possible.

Over at Guitar Center, this starter-friendly Squier Bullet Telecaster is being offered at a tasty $50 discount. With an original price of $199.99, this brings its price tag down to just under $150.

Featuring a solid basswood body, 25.5" scale length, C-shaped maple neck and a 21-fret Indian laurel fingerboard, everything about this model shouts comfort – an important factor to consider when buying your first guitar.

Also boasting two Telecaster single-coil pickups, the wealth of tones you'll conjure from this bad boy are plentiful. Controls include master volume and master tone knobs, and a three-way pickup selector switch.

Other features include a bolt-on neck joint, chrome hardware, standard dot inlays and a luxurious Red Sparkle finish.

So if you're in the market for your first electric guitar, or if you're out to buy someone their first six-string as a Christmas present, you won't go far wrong with the Squier Bullet Telecaster. To buy yours at this incredible discount, head over to Guitar Center now.

