This stunning Ocean Turquoise Fender Player Precision Bass has had $125 slashed off its asking price

Ask any musician what the ultimate bass guitar is, and there’s usually one answer: the Fender Precision Bass. The Player series is the most affordable entry point to the Fender name, and thanks to Guitar Center, it just got even cheaper, with $125 knocked off the price of this limited-edition Ocean Turquoise stunner.

Complementing the bass's lustrous finish is a four-ply tortoiseshell pickguard, while the maple fretboard offsets the look.

That neck is shaped to a Modern C profile, which should suit most bass players down to a tee, while the split-coil P-Bass pickups deliver a punchy, higher-output take on the bass sound that shaped a thousand records.

If you’re looking to get more serious about your bass playing, and you gotta have Fender on the headstock, this is just about the best time to invest.

To snag this Precision Bass for just $599, head over to Guitar Center – and be sure to check our guide to the best Prime Day guitar deals for any other offers you may have missed.