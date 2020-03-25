TIDAL's HiFi service is currently $4 per month for the next 4 months – get lossless quality for less

Streaming has revolutionized the way we listen to music, especially at a time like this when we're all looking for ways to escape the news temporarily.

However, with so many millions of songs at our fingertips it can be easy to forget that often the music is beamed into our ears at a lower quality than the artist intended.

Streaming service TIDAL was launched in 2014 and stepped into view properly when Jay-Z bought it a year later, promising more content and better rates paid to musicians who support the site.

Fast forward to today and the service offers two subscription tiers: Premium gives you access to over 60 million tracks and loads of other great content, while HiFi gives you all this plus fantastic lossless CD quality audio.

And for the next 4 months you can get TIDAL HiFi for just $4 per month. That will cost you a total of just $16 instead of the $79.96 you'd usually pay over that period. It's cheaper than equivalent high quality services on Spotify or Apple Music, too.

With so many artists off the road for the time being, they need cash from streaming more than ever. What are you waiting for?

