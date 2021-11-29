You won't find a cheaper Fender Player Series bass guitar this Cyber Monday thanks to this unreal deal

Over the course of both Black Friday and Cyber Weekend, we’ve seen a number of retailers slash the prices of Fender electric guitars and acoustic guitars, though the big F’s bass guitars have largely been absent from all the seasonal saving fun.

That was, however, until now, with Guitar Center amping up its Cyber Monday guitar deals and offering up to $225 off its Fender Player Precision Bass and Jazz Bass models. Thanks to this sensational deal, you can pick up a gorgeous Blue Burst Jazz Bass for $649 or a sleek Ocean Turquoise Precision Bass for $599.

With both of these limited-edition models carrying original price tags of $829 and $824, respectively, this is without a doubt the best chance you’re going to get this Cyber Monday to pick up a high-quality four-string Fender for such a discounted price. In fact, they are currently the cheapest Fender Player bass guitars available right now.

Fender Player Jazz Bass: was $829 Fender Player Jazz Bass: was $829 , now $649

Bag this Blue Burst beauty, which provides all of Fender's legendary low-end tones, for just $649 – currently the cheapest price tag for a Jazz Bass on the market right now. Two single-coils, a 9.5" radius maple fretboard and a comfortable C-shape neck make for one delightfully sounding, ultra-comfortable playing experience. Oh, and did we mention that finish?

Fender Player Precision Bass: was $824 Fender Player Precision Bass: was $824 , now $599

It's a little more subtle, and it won't grab as many eyes, but you can be sure it will grab as many ears. The split-coil middle pickup will sound right at home serving up slaps or rustling up rapid-fire runs, and the C-profile neck will have you gliding up the 'board with ultimate ease. Once again, it's the lowest priced Precision Basses currently on the market.

Having a good quality bass guitar is essential. If you specialize in the instrument, having one that will keep up with your chops is paramount, and if you’re just a casual player, it’s equally helpful to have a four-string that you can rely on for your at-home recording sessions.

Fender’s Player series is at the forefront of the guitar market, and though it’s been revered in the mainstream for its insanely spec’d Stratocaster and Telecaster models, the lineup’s bass guitar models are of equal caliber.

The Player Precision Bass in question does everything a classic P Bass does, and for just $599 you can get all those sought-after low-end tones all wrapped up in a stunning Ocean Turquoise finish.

It’s got the tones to match its good looks, too, thanks to the split-coil Precision Bass middle pickup – tweaked via master volume and tone controls – that offers up genuine Fender-style, thunderous low-end tones.

(Image credit: Fender)

Playing-wise, it’s effortless. Thanks to the 9.5” radius and comfortable Modern C-shape maple neck, it’s suitable for a smorgasbord of styles, and can safely accommodate seismic slapping, rapid runs and slow-tempo backline beats.

Put it this way: the Player Plus P Bass will set you back $1,049 and the regular Player costs $799, with the American Professional and American Professional II equivalents currently listing for $1,399 and $1,549, respectively. With this deal, not only are you getting arguably the sleekest P Bass around, you’re also getting the cheapest.

It’s the same story for the Jazz Bass, which is arguably even better-looking. The only Jazz Bass to be equipped with a flame maple veneer, the Blue Burst finish is simply to die for, with the model offering an equally versatile sound set capable of numerous styles.

Currently a solid $150 cheaper than its nearest equivalent – the regular Fender Player Jazz Bass, which will set you back $799 – this Blue Burst beauty can do it all. The 9.5” radius can keep up with most styles under the sun, and the SS-configured Fender Player Series Jazz Bass pickups provide ample power and articulation.

(Image credit: Fender)

Right now, you won’t find a brand-new Fender Player bass guitar for cheaper anywhere else on the internet. So, if you’re even slightly tempted by the big F’s basses, it’s worth a punt. After all, these deals won’t last forever, and we sure don’t expect them to stay in stock for much longer.

To see what else Guitar Center is offering this Cyber Monday, head over to our hub for Guitar Center Cyber Monday deals.