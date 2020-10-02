Waves Black Friday preview offers: bag some huge savings on plugins today!

As we head towards the sale season, gear brands and retailers are no-doubt readying some incredible offers for a flurry of Prime Day, Black Friday and Christmas deals activity. But recording software giant Waves loves a sale any time of the year, and is already previewing its Black Friday 2020 offers before we’ve even reached the bumper Prime Day guitar deals bonanza (October 13 and 14). Black Friday guitar deals are well over a month away yet, too.

The software Goliath has priced 25 of its plugins and 5 software bundles with discounts of up to 92% when using the code BEST2020 at the checkout, with plenty of options for guitarists. The only question that remains is 'which to get first?’.

Included in the list of deals are some extremely good offers on vintage analog emulations, signature titles from some of the world’s leading producers and mix engineers as well as plugins to help us track, mix and master our recordings. These are great ways to add a professional sheen to band demos and to enhance your guitar recordings.

Here are just some of the offers that caught our attention:

It doesn’t stop there though, because once you spend $50 you’ll qualify for a free plugin from a list of 150 titles. If you spend 90% you can choose two free plugins, and best of all, there’s no limit to how many times you can repeat the deal!

Explore the full Waves Black Friday sneak peak!

From compressors and delays, to EQs and epic plugin bundles. There are huge savings – up to 92% – to be had on these production essentials, ideal for guitarists and beyond!View Deal