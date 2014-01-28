NAMM 2014 Video: Earthquaker Pitch Bay & Terminal

During last week's 2014 Winter NAMM Show, Guitar World visited the Earthquaker booth to check out the Pitch Bay Polyphonic Harmonizer and Terminal Fuzz. Check it out in our video below.

From Earthquaker:

The Pitch Bay is a three part polyphonic harmonizer and distortion generator in one compact enclosure. It features two voices of adjustable polyphonic pitch shifting, one above the root and one below. Each voice can be adjusted by stepped semitones, from 1 semitone to 12 semitones (one full octave) above and below the root. Each voice (Pitch up, Pitch down and Root) has an adjustable mix control so they can be blended, cut or boosted to your hearts desire. The Pitch Bay also features an adjustable input gain that goes from clean to heavily distorted to unleash your inner hesher. This device has an all analog adjustable gain preamp, all analog signal path for the root, all digital pitch shifting engine and true bypass switching for activation. Each Pitch Bay is made one at a time by hand in the private beach front resort sector of Akron Ohio.

The Terminal fuzz is a blown out, busted and all around destructive fuzz device modeled after my old JAX fuzz. For those not in the know, the JAX fuzz is a re-branded Shin Ei Companion fuzz that is well loved for its buzzy sound. The Terminal takes this design three steps further by allowing control over the gain, fine tuning of the EQ and a massive adjustable volume boost. The Voice controls the upper and lower mid range determining the over all frequency response while the Treble adjusts the biting top end. The Fuzz control goes from a gritty “separated” drive to a pinched, searing grind. Between these three interactive controls you will find a wide range of blistering fuzz tones at your disposal. The Terminal fuzz has all archaic analog circuitry, true bypass switching and is made one at a time by real human beans in Akron, Ohio.

