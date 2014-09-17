Fender Announces Tom Petty Signature Kingman Dreadnought

The Fender Acoustic Custom Shop has announced the arrival of the limited edition Tom Petty Kingman dreadnought, beautifully crafted with the famed singer/songwriter’s personal style and specs.

With the Heartbreakers, the Traveling Wilburys, on his own and more, Petty has crafted hit after smartly infectious hit for five decades now, and the Tom Petty Kingman is a great-looking, rich-sounding tribute to one of rock’s most enduringly acclaimed figures.

Petty’s signature Kingman is a feast for the eyes, ears and fingers alike. The gorgeous body in nitro gloss black is elegantly adorned with a gold pickguard, checkerboard rosette, ivoroid top and back body binding, and black-ivoroid-black purfling. Two control knobs (volume and tone) are mounted on the AA Sitka spruce top, which also features “forward X” red spruce bracing.

The genuine mahogany back and sides are crafted with Sitka spruce back bracing and basswood kerfing. The maple neck has a comfortable “modern C”-shaped profile, dual-action truss rod and gloss natural finish with a special “Midas gold” tint, all topped by a ’62-style Stratocaster headstock with vintage-style "wing" string trees.

Other premium features include a 20-fret Indian rosewood fingerboard with 10” radius, rolled edges and custom clay-colored dot position inlays; Stratocaster-style bone nut; Fender “Viking”-style Indian rosewood bridge with compensated bone saddle, bone pins and maple plate; vintage-style tuners; and a Fishman® VT-2 pickup/preamp system with a lower strap-button output jack and the two top-mounted controls mentioned above. Black hard-shell case included.

For more information, go to www.fender.com.