Live Stream: Watch Tonight's Boss Loop Station 3 World Championship

Be sure to hang with GuitarWorld.com tonight (Friday, January 25), for a live stream of the Boss Loop Station 3 World Championship.

The live stream will kick off 6:45 p.m. PST (9:45 p.m. EST), direct from the House of Blues in Anaheim, California, during Winter NAMM 2013 weekend.

[[ Keep up with Guitar World's NAMM 2013 coverage right here! ]]

Watch as 12 international Loop Station contestants battle for the world championship. Celebrity judges will include John 5, Herman Li, Billy Duffy, Steve Stevens and Darryl Jones.

For more info and some live voting action, head to bossloop.com. For more about Boss, visit bossus.com.