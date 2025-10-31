I wasn’t expecting my favorite multi-effects pedal to go on sale this early, but Guitar Center just knocked $100 off for their pre-Black Friday deals

The Black Friday guitar deals have already started landing, marking the earliest start I’ve seen in years of covering Cyber Weekend. Hot on the heels of the Sweetwater launch, Guitar Center has seen fit to take the cover off savings of up to 30% for their pre-Black Friday deals . With it being a payday weekend, it’s excellent timing for those after an early deal.

I’ve taken an in-depth look at the sale to give you the full lowdown on the deals available, and admittedly, to satiate my own curiosity for a deal on some fresh gear. There are a lot of them, so my top picks, along with some from the wider Guitar World team will get you pointed in the right direction without wasting too much time endlessly scrolling through products.

With some stonking savings on a huge range of gear from big brands like Fender, Epiphone, Martin, Line 6, Gretsch, and many more, it’s undoubtedly one of the best places to pick up an early Black Friday deal. Keep abreast of all the best deals all the way through Cyber Weekend over at our Black Friday Guitar Center deals hub .

Save 14% ($100) Line 6 HX Stomp: was $699.99 now $599.99 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ I've had a HX Stomp on my pedalboard for the past couple of years now, and it's become the hub for all my delay, reverb, and modulation sounds. Instead of having three separate pedals it handles a multitude of duties sitting in the FX loop of my amp. I also use it for amp modeling in conjunction with third-party IRs, where it's perfect for recording guitar demos. This limited mint green edition has eye-catching looks to add to the equation, and with $100 off at Guitar Center I can highly recommend picking one up.

Save 19% ($150) Epiphone Les Paul Custom P-90: was $799 now $649 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ With everybody raving about the new Oasis guitars, this Epiphone Les Paul Custom P-90 caught my eye over at Guitar Center. It's got a hefty $150 discount, and the black and gold aesthetic with dual P-90 pickups gives it a look not too dissimilar to Noel's new guitar, for much less money.

Save $270 Gretsch G5427TG Electromatic: was $1,019.99 now $749.99 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ This stunning Gretsch has got a massive $270 reduction, and that midnight blue finish with gold hardware makes it a real head turner. Dual Filter’Tron pickups are perfect for rock and roll guitar playing, while the treble bleed circuit ensures you can roll off the volume and still retain the clarity. Add in a Bigsby tremolo, and you’ve got yourself one amazing guitar for a lot less.

Save 14% ($271.20) Fender 68 Custom Twin Reverb: was $1,999.99 now $1,728.79 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ The Twin Reverb is amongst the most desirable guitar amps in the world, providing an incredible base tone that’s great as a pedal platform. It’s big, heavy, and unashamedly loud, the perfect antidote to those who don’t fancy a modeler. With dual Celestion speakers, the ‘silverface’ look of the 60s, and a huge $270 reduction, this is the amp for players who want iconic tone with serious volume.