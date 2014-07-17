Boss Introduces Waza Craft Effect Pedals — Super Overdrive, Blues Driver and Delay —Demo Video

Boss has announced its Waza Craft series, a new line of special edition compact pedals that offers players the ultimate Boss tone experience.

The debut of the Waza Craft series includes the SD-1W Super Overdrive, BD-2W Blues Driver, and DM-2W Delay.

From the company:

All three pedals provide the classic sound signatures of the past and present Boss pedals they’re based on, plus switchable modes for customized tones sought after by discerning guitarists.

Designed with a passion for premium sound by the master engineers at Boss in Japan, the Waza Craft series introduces a new chapter in the company’s legacy of exceptional tone. Through meticulously-selected analog components, refined circuitry, and careful attention to the finest design details, Waza Craft embodies the essence of Boss engineering and the spirit of generations of technical and musical wisdom.

“Waza” is the Japanese term for art and technique, and each of these special edition pedals proudly carries the Waza symbol to represent the artful wisdom and tech-savvy spirit flowing within Boss design and craftsmanship.

In continuous production for over 30 years, the Boss SD-1 Super Overdrive is one of the best-loved stomps ever created. The Waza Craft SD-1W hot rods this players’ favorite with a revised circuit design, all-discrete analog components, and switchable Standard and Custom sound modes.

The Boss BD-2 Blues Driver is also one of the most popular overdrive pedals in the world, and the Waza Craft BD-2W takes this classic’s signature creamy grit to a new level. Like the SD-1W, the BD-2W is built with all-discrete analog components and a revised circuit, and features Standard and Custom sound modes.

Highly sought after since being discontinued in 1984, the Boss DM-2 Delay is universally revered by tone aficionados for its warm, “bucket brigade” analog delay sound. With the Waza Craft DM-2W, the coveted stomp has been reborn with greater versatility for today’s music styles. Using all-analog circuitry and an authentic BBD delay line, the DM-2W’s Standard mode captures the lush sound and 20-300 ms delay range of the original DM-2. Custom mode instantly changes the sound to a cleaner analog tone with over twice the delay time.

The DM-2W also includes a jack for controlling delay time with an optional expression pedal. Two output jacks allow for separate output of delay and direct sounds if desired.

For more information on the Waza Craft series, visit BossUS.com.