Guitar World deals of the week: get $600 off a Jackson, up to 15% off Fender Player Series, plus loads more big savings on gear

The spring sales may be over, but don't worry if you missed the boat. This week at Guitar World we've been hard at work going through all the best deals with a fine toothcomb, to put them all in one place just for you. Admittedly the pickings aren't quite as rich as they were a week ago, but there are still some big savings on great gear to be had.
Over at the Fender shop you can get up to 15% off a range of Player Series guitars, including Strats, Teles, Jags, and some basses. There's a wide variety on offer too, whether you're after a dual humbucker Jazzmaster or a Floyd-Rose-equipped HSS Strat.
Editor's picks
Jackson Pro Series Dinky DK2: $1,399.99, $799.99
The ProAudioStar shop over on Reverb has got a stonking deal on this 7-string Jackson. With a massive $600 discount it's incredible value for money, and we love the grain-filled black/green finish and it's got a premium spec. A compound radius neck gives you effortless playability with luminlay side dots to keep things visible. Meanwhile, Fishman Fluence Open Core active pickups ensure things stay articulate no matter how low you drop tune.
Zoom G6: Was $399.99, now $299.99
Despite being one of the originators of multi-effects pedals, Zoom often gets overlooked. If you're after a budget multi-effects unit, we'd wager the Zoom G6 is just as good as any other offering out there and with a massive $100 discount at Guitar Center, this is a great chance to pick up a do-it-all pedal for less.
EHX Hot Wax: Was $126.80, now $101.44
The Electro-Harmonix Hot Wax is a dual overdrive pedal, combining two of EHX's most popular models in the Crayon and Hot Tubes. Whether you want two separate drive tones in a single pedal, or a mix of both pedals together, with a nice $25.36 discount at Sweetwater this is a versatile addition to anyone's pedalboard.
Fender Player Strat FR: Was $929.99, now $789.99
Yep, it's a Fender Player Strat with a Floyd Rose Special double-locking tremolo. If you want your Strat to be a bit more capable when it comes to heavier playing then this is a great option, keeping all of that excellent Player Series playability. With a huge $140 discount at the official Fender shop, it's excellent value for your hard-earned cash too.
Eventide UltraTap: Was $249, now $199
The Eventide UltraTap takes its approach to delay in a slightly different way than your average stompbox. Capable of a huge range of traditional and non-traditional tones, it works like a multi-head tape delay, except you can add as many virtual tape heads as you like, resulting in some seriously wild sounds. It's got a tempting $50 discount at Musician's Friend at the moment, one for the sonic explorers out there.