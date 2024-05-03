Guitar World deals of the week: get $600 off a Jackson, up to 15% off Fender Player Series, plus loads more big savings on gear

The spring sales may be over, but don't worry if you missed the boat. This week at Guitar World we've been hard at work going through all the best deals with a fine toothcomb, to put them all in one place just for you. Admittedly the pickings aren't quite as rich as they were a week ago, but there are still some big savings on great gear to be had.

Over at the Fender shop you can get up to 15% off a range of Player Series guitars, including Strats, Teles, Jags, and some basses. There's a wide variety on offer too, whether you're after a dual humbucker Jazzmaster or a Floyd-Rose-equipped HSS Strat.

There are no specific sales for guitarists at any of the major retailers at the moment, but if you need a new mic for recording your guitar or doing YouTube videos, there are some big savings in Sweetwater's Microphone Month sale.

Guitar Center is also running some offers on PA systems, mics, and mixers in case you want to upgrade your rehearsal space, with up to 25% off live sound gear. This is echoed at Musician's Friend, with up to $200 off Bose, JBL, PreSonus, Mackie, and loads more.

If you're after some new plugins to improve your guitar recordings, there's a massive sale over at Waves during the whole of May. If you buy two plugins you'll get two more completely free and with 239 regular plugins to pick from (100 of which are available free), there's a super amount of choice that you can tailor to your exact needs. You can even make multiple orders separately to take advantage of the offer further!

That's it for big sales this week. As usual, we've picked our favorite deals for you below, with some big money off electric guitars and guitar pedals. Stay tuned for more big bargains in next week's edition!

Editor's picks

Jackson Pro Series Dinky DK2: $1,399.99, $799.99

The ProAudioStar shop over on Reverb has got a stonking deal on this 7-string Jackson. With a massive $600 discount it's incredible value for money, and we love the grain-filled black/green finish and it's got a premium spec. A compound radius neck gives you effortless playability with luminlay side dots to keep things visible. Meanwhile, Fishman Fluence Open Core active pickups ensure things stay articulate no matter how low you drop tune.

Zoom G6: Was $399.99, now $299.99

Despite being one of the originators of multi-effects pedals, Zoom often gets overlooked. If you're after a budget multi-effects unit, we'd wager the Zoom G6 is just as good as any other offering out there and with a massive $100 discount at Guitar Center, this is a great chance to pick up a do-it-all pedal for less.

EHX Hot Wax: Was $126.80, now $101.44

The Electro-Harmonix Hot Wax is a dual overdrive pedal, combining two of EHX's most popular models in the Crayon and Hot Tubes. Whether you want two separate drive tones in a single pedal, or a mix of both pedals together, with a nice $25.36 discount at Sweetwater this is a versatile addition to anyone's pedalboard.

Fender Player Strat FR: Was $929.99, now $789.99

Yep, it's a Fender Player Strat with a Floyd Rose Special double-locking tremolo. If you want your Strat to be a bit more capable when it comes to heavier playing then this is a great option, keeping all of that excellent Player Series playability. With a huge $140 discount at the official Fender shop, it's excellent value for your hard-earned cash too.

Eventide UltraTap: Was $249, now $199

The Eventide UltraTap takes its approach to delay in a slightly different way than your average stompbox. Capable of a huge range of traditional and non-traditional tones, it works like a multi-head tape delay, except you can add as many virtual tape heads as you like, resulting in some seriously wild sounds. It's got a tempting $50 discount at Musician's Friend at the moment, one for the sonic explorers out there.

Guitar sales to shop

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at Guitar World, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything guitar related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products we recommend.

First and foremost, we are guitarists, and we want to match other players with the right products for them, at the best prices.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers where you will have a positive shopping experience.

Why you can trust our choices

We spend a lot of our time scouring guitar retailers for fantastic deals on our favorite gear. Not only is it our job to research and recommend the best gear in our buyer’s guides , but we’re also dedicated to helping players get the best deals for the gear they need, too. After all, the only thing better than new gear day is a hearty discount.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view on which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for:

Single item - A single product with a great discount

- A single product with a great discount Site-wide discounts - A single discount percentage on a large range of products across a site

- A single discount percentage on a large range of products across a site Discount codes - Load your basket to a certain value and redeem a discount code for money off your basket contents

- Load your basket to a certain value and redeem a discount code for money off your basket contents Added value deals - These include multi-buy discounts, or additional products or software for free when you buy certain items

