Ernie Ball Music Man Unveils January Ball Family Reserve Collection

The Ball Family Reserve—a celebration of Ernie Ball Music Man’s heritage in instrument craftsmanship—has unveiled their latest collection.

This month's lineup includes the Axis Super Sport, the Cutlass Guitar and the 40th Anniversary StingRay Bass.

These rare pieces are offered in limited production runs and allow the company to present instruments to the public that were previously reserved for family and their loyal artists. You can see this month's lineup below.

Axis Super Sport

This Axis features a figured 5A quilt maple top hand stained with a translucent Aqua blue finish. The bound Honduran mahogany neck with rosewood fingerboard is roasted for added stability and is outfitted with 22 stainless steel frets. The dual humbucking body is also fitted with white binding and sealed with a clear ultra light satin polyurethane finish. It is limited to 40 pieces worldwide.

Cutlass Guitar

The Cutlass features a lightweight alder body design finished in an exclusive Malibu Gold metallic color coat. The figured, roasted maple neck with rosewood is accented with white position markers and matching white binding. The locking tuners, tremolo, truss rod adjustment and input jack are accented with gold plating, completing the overall aesthetic gold package. It is limited to 44 pieces worldwide.

40th Anniversary StingRay Bass

This anniversary edition of the 5 string StingRay bass—also known as "Old Smoothie"—is offered with a roasted maple neck and headstock with a hi-gloss polyurethane finish. The custom humbucking pickup 10 pole piece is offset under the strings, offering a smoother, warmer tone than the traditional Stingray. The neck features a combination of a rosewood fingerboard accented with white binding and a maple truss rod “skunk stripe” on the back. It is limited to 86 Pieces worldwide.

To find out more, stop by music-man.com.