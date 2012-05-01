Fender Adds Four New Models to Its Pawn Shop Series

Fender has introduced four new models to its Pawn Shop series: the Pawn Shop Offset Special, the Pawn Shop Jaguarillo, the Pawn Shop Fender Mustang Special, and the line’s first bass guitar, the Pawn Shop Reverse Jaguar Bass.

The Pawn Shop Jaguarillo guitar hot-rods the Jaguar design with an HSS configuration in which all three pickups (two standard Stratocaster single-coils and an Atomic humbucking bridge pickup) are angled for enhanced bass and treble response.

The Pawn Shop Reverse Jaguar Bass features a “reverse” body and “reverse” headstocks, new pickguard shape, two Reverse Jaguar humbucking pickups and a control layout of a single three-way pickup toggle switch and two knobs (volume and tone).

The Pawn Shop Offset Special guitar is one of Fender’s most offbeat designs. Features include a semi-hollow double-cutaway body with an f hole and offset waist, a pair of JZHB humbucking pickups with three-way toggle switching and an Adjusto-Matic bridge with vintage-style floating tremolo tailpiece.

The Pawn Shop Mustang Special returns with a new Three-Color Sunburst finish, expanding color choices for players of all tastes. Features include a rosewood fretboard with modern 9.5 radius and medium jumbo frets, pickup toggle switch, three-way coil selector slide switch for each humbucking pickup (enabling 15 different tonal options), mint green pickguard, ’70s-style hard-tail Stratocaster bridge, vintage-style tuners and strap buttons, and deluxe gig bag.

