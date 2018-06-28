Gretsch Salutes Malcolm Young with New G6131-MY Signature Jet

Gretsch G6131-MY Signature Jet (Image credit: Gretsch)

Gretsch has honored AC/DC's late co-founder and former rhythm guitarist, Malcolm Young, with its new Gretsch G6131-MY Signature Jet.

The G6131-MY pays homage to Young’s famously battle-hardened Gretsch Jet. Nicknamed “The Beast,” Malcolm made the instrument his own, not least by removing two of the three pickups and stripping away the finish.

“I mean, as soon as you hear that first… chord, you know it’s him,” said his brother Angus Young. “To do this… you have to be a master of rhythm, and that’s exactly what Mal [was].”

The G6131-MY features the essential hallmarks of "The Beast," including “DIY” pickup routes with simulated screw holes, chrome switch plugs, a Space-Control bridge with ebony base and a Sixties-style tailpiece. The guitar also features a thin-skin satin finished chambered mahogany body and a high-output TV Jones Power’Tron pickup.

The guitar has a double-cutaway chambered mahogany body with a maple top, aged-white binding, a bound ebony fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets and Neo-Classic thumbnails. It is available in Aged Natural stain with black back and sides.

The Gretsch G6131-MY Signature Jet will be available in November 2018 for $3,749.

For more info on the guitar, head on over to gretschguitars.com.