Guitar Center just dropped a 15% off coupon for Black Friday – and it’s valid on thousands of guitars, pedals, amps and accessories (including that Hello Kitty strap you wanted)

Yes, we know: Black Friday is technically over. But don’t tell that to Guitar Center, which has just dropped a new coupon code that gets you 15% off a staggering range of gear.

By using the code BF15 you can get the discount on a staggering 15,000 products, so it’s worth giving it a go on anything you’ve had your eye on – you never know…

Guitar Center: 15% off coupon for 15,000+ products

The guitar retail behemoth is offering 15% off over 15,000 products with the coupon code BF15 – and there are some excellent deals to be had. From Guild’s effortlessly cool Surfliner to Epiphone’s Power Players Les Paul beginner guitar favorite, EVH lunchbox heads, Rat distortions and, yes, Fender’s new Hello Kitty accessory line. Give the code a try on whatever gear you’re eyeing up – it might just work…

Inevitably, not everything on sale is gold. But trust us, there are some diamonds in the rough here.

Take Guild’s Surfliner HH – one of our favorite new guitar designs of the past decade, this streamlined offset is down from $499 to $424 using that code. Parents searching for a beginner guitar for kids, meanwhile, can snag an Epiphone Power Players Les Paul for $169, complete with strap, picks, cable and gigbag.

On the effects side, most of Pro Co’s Rat range is discounted – including the recently launched Lil’ Rat, now a ridiculous $58.65. And amp-wise, you can save over $100 on one of our favorite lunchbox amp heads, the EVH 5150III LBXII.

But perhaps most enticingly, you can get 15% off pretty much the entirety of Fender’s just-launched Hello Kitty accessory line, including straps, cables and merch. That is, if there’s any left by the time Team GW have added them all to cart…

So, to repeat, that code is BF15 – don’t forget to use it! And for more tempting offers, hit up our guide to this year’s Guitar Center Black Friday deals, and the best Black Friday guitar deals overall.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop more Black Friday guitar deals