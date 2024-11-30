Guitar Center just dropped a 15% off coupon for Black Friday – and it’s valid on thousands of guitars, pedals, amps and accessories (including that Hello Kitty strap you wanted)

Could you snag a discount on the gear you’re salivating over?

Hello Kitty guitar accessories
Yes, we know: Black Friday is technically over. But don’t tell that to Guitar Center, which has just dropped a new coupon code that gets you 15% off a staggering range of gear.

By using the code BF15 you can get the discount on a staggering 15,000 products, so it’s worth giving it a go on anything you’ve had your eye on – you never know…

Guitar Center: 15% off coupon for 15,000+ products
The guitar retail behemoth is offering 15% off over 15,000 products with the coupon code BF15 – and there are some excellent deals to be had. From Guild’s effortlessly cool Surfliner to Epiphone’s Power Players Les Paul beginner guitar favorite, EVH lunchbox heads, Rat distortions and, yes, Fender’s new Hello Kitty accessory line. Give the code a try on whatever gear you’re eyeing up – it might just work…

