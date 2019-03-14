Joyo Announces New D-Seed II Digital Delay Pedal

Joyo has announced its new D-Seed II digital delay pedal.

The D-Seed II features eight types of delay—Space, Lo-Fi, Filter, Tape, Copy, Analog, Modulation and Reverse—with up to two seconds of delay time, a looper with up to 3.5 minutes recording time and a tape simulation effect.

The pedal also features a toggle that adds a ping-pong-style effect to the currently selected setting, as well as controls for type, time beat/loop FX, level and feedback/loop tone. A pair of footswitches function as Favorite, tap tempo or rec/dub, and bypass or play/stop.

The Joyo D-Seed II digital delay pedal is available now for $89.

